ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallowater, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Minority newspapers highlighted in TTU exhibit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legacy of the late T.J. Patterson will be on display thanks to a new exhibit organized by Texas Tech University next week. Patterson started “The Lubbock Digest” 45 years ago. It was a periodical that circulated the stories of Lubbock’s black community since 1977, though Patterson said it was for all of God’s people to read. Unfortunately, The Lubbock Digest printed it’s last issue in May of this year.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’ to Lubbock homebound residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every September, Lubbock Meals on Wheels and Sonic restaurants team up for ‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’. The goal is to raise public awareness and involve local celebrities and community leaders. Volunteers pick a Lubbock Meals on Wheels route and are chauffeured in classic or unique cars. Sonic donates more than 900 meals to feed clients, Lubbock leaders, and drivers.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains Salvation Army celebrates 100 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 years of dedicated service to the Lubbock community was honored at a ceremony for the South Plains Salvation Army last night with a special guest attending. The organization, which focuses on issues from poverty to disaster aid, has served the South Plains with 13 locations...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Shallowater, TX
KCBD

Reception kicks off new Southwest Collection Exhibit on Minority Newspapers

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - WHAT: The Humanities Center at Texas Tech will host a reception to kick off a new Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library exhibit celebrating the legacy of Hispanic- and Black-focused newspapers in Lubbock. WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28) WHERE: Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, 16th...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

‘Fido bags’ for firefighters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freckle#Sewing
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KCBD

2 injured in crash on 50th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tigger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit mix. He arrived at the shelter as a stray on March 17. Tigger is a sweet, gun guy and the life of the party. He’s friendly and gets along well with dogs and people. He’s also up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

The future remains bright for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The start of the new year for Tech accompanies a record number of students this semester as the University approaches a significant milestone. Tech is celebrating high marks in first-year enrollment with a record 7,000 students currently on campus, a three percent increase from previous years.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer

LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy