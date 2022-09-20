Read full article on original website
KCBD
Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers to host ‘Lubbock City Limitless’ fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Guadalupe-Parkway Sommerville Centers will host the ninth annual “Lubbock City Limitless” fundraiser October 14, 2022. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the impeccable program facilitation the Centers continues to provide. The Centers are a refuge and the programs provided to each child are critical to alleviating high-stress situations. The Centers offer these children a safe place to flourish and leave the high-stress situations, even if only for a time.
KCBD
Minority newspapers highlighted in TTU exhibit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A legacy of the late T.J. Patterson will be on display thanks to a new exhibit organized by Texas Tech University next week. Patterson started “The Lubbock Digest” 45 years ago. It was a periodical that circulated the stories of Lubbock’s black community since 1977, though Patterson said it was for all of God’s people to read. Unfortunately, The Lubbock Digest printed it’s last issue in May of this year.
KCBD
‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’ to Lubbock homebound residents
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every September, Lubbock Meals on Wheels and Sonic restaurants team up for ‘Big Wheels Deliver Meals’. The goal is to raise public awareness and involve local celebrities and community leaders. Volunteers pick a Lubbock Meals on Wheels route and are chauffeured in classic or unique cars. Sonic donates more than 900 meals to feed clients, Lubbock leaders, and drivers.
KCBD
South Plains Salvation Army celebrates 100 years
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 100 years of dedicated service to the Lubbock community was honored at a ceremony for the South Plains Salvation Army last night with a special guest attending. The organization, which focuses on issues from poverty to disaster aid, has served the South Plains with 13 locations...
KCBD
Reception kicks off new Southwest Collection Exhibit on Minority Newspapers
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - WHAT: The Humanities Center at Texas Tech will host a reception to kick off a new Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library exhibit celebrating the legacy of Hispanic- and Black-focused newspapers in Lubbock. WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28) WHERE: Formby Room, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, 16th...
Plainview awarded $50,000 grant, plans to install outdoor speaker system
PLAINVIEW, Texas – The City of Plainview had an exciting day Thursday as they were awarded a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile as a part of their Hometown Grant initiative. To help revitalize smaller towns, the grant is awarding 25 rural communities across the country with $50,000 each for five years. Plainview was one of those […]
KCBD
City of Lubbock to begin construction in North Overton neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will begin pavement repairs on Mac Davis Lane on Sept. 27. For the first construction phase, Mac Davis Lane will be closed off from University Avenue to Avenue X until pavement repairs are completed. The construction should last for four months. Motorists...
KCBD
‘Fido bags’ for firefighters
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters have received a new set of tools that can help them save the lives of animals during a call-out. Nicknamed “Fido Bags,” they are kits that can be used to treat pets for smoke inhalation or other fire-related injuries. The kits even include safety equipment for the firefighter when he or she is handling an animal.
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
KCBD
T.J. Patterson impacted inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From 1984 to 2004 T.J. Patterson was a councilman for District 2. Even after, he never stopped serving the Lubbock community. Starting in 1989, he provided some Christmas spirit for inmates in the Lubbock County Detention Center. “Made that a tradition to go out, you know,...
KCBD
More than 2,000 without power in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 2,000 residents in Northwest Lubbock are without power late Friday morning, according to Lubbock Power & Light’s outage map. As of 11:41 a.m., 2,089 customers are without power near 4th and Milwaukee. The cause of the outage is unknown. To view the outage...
KCBD
2 injured in crash on 50th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 50th and University Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call around 3:22 p.m. PD confirms that the victims sustained minor and moderate injuries. They could not confirm if anyone has been transported to the hospital at this time.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tigger
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tigger, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a 4-year-old pit mix. He arrived at the shelter as a stray on March 17. Tigger is a sweet, gun guy and the life of the party. He’s friendly and gets along well with dogs and people. He’s also up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
The future remains bright for Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The start of the new year for Tech accompanies a record number of students this semester as the University approaches a significant milestone. Tech is celebrating high marks in first-year enrollment with a record 7,000 students currently on campus, a three percent increase from previous years.
A special homecoming tradition lives on at Coronado High School
LUBBOCK, Texas — A homecoming proposal for the special needs students at Coronado High School happened on Thursday from the Football team, Pom Squad and Cheerleaders. This tradition started nine years ago by a former Mustang Football player named Noah Sifrit. “We were out to dinner one night, we asked him who you’re gonna ask […]
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
everythinglubbock.com
Otto’s Granary is reopen with a lot to offer
LUBBOCK, Texas- Otto’s Granary is reopen and celebrating 41 years in business. As a way to give back Otto’s is giving customers 41 percent off of all coffee and teas. You can shop in store or online.
KCBD
Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
KCBD
Noon Notebook: Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University with Prof. Carl Anderson
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Professor Dr. Carl Anderson has written a book, Addiction Recovery at Texas Tech University, Where It All Began with a forward by TTU President Lawrence Schovanek. Professor Anderson talks about his own struggle with alcoholism in the book, calling himself “a chronic relapser.”
