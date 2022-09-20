Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill considering changes to Franklin Street – town seeks feedback in survey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the most well-known street in North Carolina. Franklin Street is certainly the best-known street in Chapel Hill and in the world of basketball. During key wins by UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team, the street is flooded with Tar Heel fans. But,...
$1B project breaks ground in Raleigh, bringing more apartments, office space, and eateries
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More apartments, more restaurants and more buildings are coming soon to Raleigh, and it all kicked off on Thursday with the ground breaking of 1,000 Social. The project sits off of St. Alban’s Drive, which is no stranger to traffic. But that traffic, and traffic...
Durham Police investigate vandalism at downtown businesses displaying pride flags
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating after a number of businesses downtown were vandalized this week, and two of those spots had pride flags displayed. “It was frustrating and surprising, because I’ve had this flag up for three or four years and there has never been any sort of reaction,” Roylee Duvall, the owner of Through This Lens, one of the businesses targeted said.
Durham advocates call for improved bike safety in light of recent crashes
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people have been hurt in bicycle crashes over the last couple of months in Durham and advocates in the city are calling for more to be done to improve bike and pedestrian safety on the roads. On September 9, a man riding a bike...
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
Homeowners rally against natural gas installation in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Brenda Quick said she doesn’t know what to do after Piedmont Natural Gas installed a regulator station next to her driveway. “So, what more do they want? What more are they going to do, that we have no control over, or do we have control over?” Quick asked.
Garner Town Council approves new public safety station plans
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)—Garner’s Town Council has approved the plans for a new public safety station. These are the Wake County plans for the Caddy Road Public Safety Station, and it is a joint project between the county and Town of Garner, officials stated. The estimated $10.2 million contract...
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive in southeast Raleigh. Police said one adult female...
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Triangle music artists, producers optimistic about the future of new Downtown South Raleigh music venue
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The plans for Downtown South in Raleigh has sparked excitement. “This is something that can be utilized by the community for the entertainers that are already here,” Omar McCallop said. For many, it also sparked what could possibly lie ahead. “I said ‘yo, I’m...
Wake Tech plans new campus in Apex, pending a $353 million bond on the ballot
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech has released its plans for a new campus in western Wake County and it all hinges on whether voters approve a bond that’ll be on the November ballot. On Wednesday, county leaders were able to get a look at the 34-acre site...
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
Carrboro Arts Center to be renovated
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– The ArtsCenter in Carrboro is gearing up for a huge renovation project. “The ArtsCenter has been the home of the original makers in Carrboro for over 50 years,” said executive director, Jenny Shultz-Thomas. People of all ages use the ArtsCenter currently located at 300-G E...
RDU Airport reopens Economy 4 parking
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport reopened its Economy 4 parking lot on Wednesday to expand parking options for travelers. The lot is located on International Drive between Lumley Road and John Brantley Boulevard. Passengers can book spots online starting Sept. 27. The rate for Economy 4...
5 Triangle companies among the 10 finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition, and half of them are businesses based in the Triangle. The online contest began with 80 nominees. This is the third year of the contest and...
Raleigh police spent 2 hours in one spot on I-440. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say their “speed-calming initiative” led to 79 traffic stops in two hours. The Raleigh Police Department said on social media that they partnered with the North Carolina Highway Patrol on the project Friday morning on Interstate 440 at the Lake Wheeler Road exit.
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
New music venue planned for south Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
Families seek childcare after longtime Knightdale center closes suddenly
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) — After nearly four decades in Knightdale, the Cathy Lee Child Development Center suddenly shut down. A letter shared with CBS 17 by parents says it’s due to “outside factors” like COVID-19 and “changes in the economy.”. Parents of children in the...
