Raleigh, NC

Durham Police investigate vandalism at downtown businesses displaying pride flags

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating after a number of businesses downtown were vandalized this week, and two of those spots had pride flags displayed. “It was frustrating and surprising, because I’ve had this flag up for three or four years and there has never been any sort of reaction,” Roylee Duvall, the owner of Through This Lens, one of the businesses targeted said.
Possible gas leak closes NC 55 near I-40, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department announced that a highway would be closed on Friday due to a possible gas leak. In a tweet, police said N.C. 55 from N C. 54 to Allendown Drive is closed due to a “possible gas leak.” The area is just south of Interstate 40.
Homeowners rally against natural gas installation in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Brenda Quick said she doesn’t know what to do after Piedmont Natural Gas installed a regulator station next to her driveway. “So, what more do they want? What more are they going to do, that we have no control over, or do we have control over?” Quick asked.
Garner Town Council approves new public safety station plans

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)—Garner’s Town Council has approved the plans for a new public safety station. These are the Wake County plans for the Caddy Road Public Safety Station, and it is a joint project between the county and Town of Garner, officials stated. The estimated $10.2 million contract...
Woman shot in south Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One woman was shot in a Raleigh neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Raleigh police. On Friday, shortly before 3 p.m., officers were notified of a shooting that took place in the 3900 block of Griffis Glen Drive in southeast Raleigh. Police said one adult female...
Fayetteville neighborhood full of veterans upset after gas pressure system installed without warning

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville neighborhood is fighting to get a natural gas pressure and flow regulator station moved. Piedmont Natural Gas and its parent company, Duke Energy, are installing the system at the entrance of Foxfire Subdivision at the corner of Yadkin Road and Brookfield Road in Fayetteville. It sits less than 20 yards away from a home owned by a retired couple — and one of Fayetteville’s oldest neighbors.
Pedestrian killed in Raleigh crash identified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Capital Boulevard, according to police. This happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on Capital Blvd. near Yonkers Road. The preliminary investigation by police revealed Ricky Mckie Maybry, 37, was walking near the fog-line in the northbound lanes of Capital Boulevard. Police said Maybry was not in the crosswalk when he was struck by the 2011 Range Rover SUV.
Carrboro Arts Center to be renovated

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– The ArtsCenter in Carrboro is gearing up for a huge renovation project. “The ArtsCenter has been the home of the original makers in Carrboro for over 50 years,” said executive director, Jenny Shultz-Thomas. People of all ages use the ArtsCenter currently located at 300-G E...
RDU Airport reopens Economy 4 parking

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport reopened its Economy 4 parking lot on Wednesday to expand parking options for travelers. The lot is located on International Drive between Lumley Road and John Brantley Boulevard. Passengers can book spots online starting Sept. 27. The rate for Economy 4...
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes. Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, have been honored...
New music venue planned for south Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Concert promoters AEG and Raleigh’s Kane Reality are teaming up to bring a new music venue to south Raleigh. As Kane Realty Corporation continues to plan for a their Downtown South development, they, along with AEG Presents, debuted a rendering for 3,500 capacity concert venue.
