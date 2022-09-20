ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Jeff Bezos, CEO Andy Jassy Must Go Before FTC in Amazon Probe

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy have no choice but to testify before the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the agency’s ongoing investigation after a ruling on Wednesday (Sept. 22) didn’t go their way. Bezos and Jassy had attempted to get out of facing regulators, but...
Affirm to Extend BNPL Option to Amazon Customers in Canada

Payment network Affirm’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) option, which is currently available to Amazon customers in the United States, will soon be offered to the retailer’s customers in Canada as well. Within the next month, eligible customers on Amazon.ca will be offered BNPL in both English and...
Mahatme Leaving WhatsApp for New Role at Amazon

A little more than a year after leaving Amazon WhatsApp’s payment business in India, Manesh Mahatme is reportedly going back to his old company. That’s according to a report Thursday (Sept. 22) by Reuters, citing an unnamed source who says Mahatme has taken a job as director of product in Amazon India’s eCommerce division.
Today in the Connected Economy: Nasdaq Keeps Closer Eye on IPOs

Today in the connected economy, Nasdaq is reportedly examining companies’ initial public offerings (IPOs) after some companies saw massive gains and big drops in quick succession. Also, buy now, pay later brand Affirm begins offering its services to Amazon customers in Canada, and the Department of Justice looks to...
Amazon Web Services Mexico to Boost Local Services in LatAm Region

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Mexico plans to open a local hub in the first quarter of 2023 to increase bandwidth for clients in the region, according to Luis Velasco, the cloud computing unit’s director for Mexico, Reuters wrote Wednesday (Sept. 21). This hub would add computing, storage, database and...
The Anti-Monopoly Campaigners Taking On Big Tech in Europe

Under Ursula von der Leyen’s presidency, the European Commission (EC) has moved to firm up what she refers to as “tech sovereignty.”. Among other European Union efforts to regulate Big Tech and ensure European tech sovereignty, earlier this year, the European Parliament voted to approve the Digital Markets Act (DMA). In a press release announcing the passing of the DMA, the EC said the bill is intended to “comprehensively regulate the gatekeeper power of the largest digital companies.”
GM Sectec, Visa Help LatAm, Caribbean Boost Cybersecurity

Global cybersecurity firm GM Sectec and global payments company Visa are working together to step up fraud prevention and cybersecurity best practices in the Latin American and the Caribbean region. As a further extension of the existing alliance between GM Sectec and Visa, in partnership with Visa’s Cybersource solution, the...
Report: Incoming CEO Says Kraken Doesn’t Plan to Register With SEC

Although the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified some tokens as securities and called for cryptocurrency platforms to register with the agency as exchanges, crypto exchange Kraken reportedly does not plan to delist the tokens or register with the SEC. Instead, Kraken’s incoming CEO, Dave Ripley, said the company...
French Law Aims to Give Small Bookshops an Edge Against Amazon

France will impose a minimum 3-euro (about $3) delivery fee for online book sales of less than 35 euros (about $34) in a bid to give small bookstores competing against eCommerce goliaths a fighting chance. In a statement issued Friday (Sept. 23), French cultural and finance ministers said the move...
Lithuanian Watchdog Launches Probe Into Revolut Data Breach

Digital bank Revolut is being investigated by a regulator in Lithuania following a data breach earlier this month that exposed sensitive information on 50,150 customers, including those in the European Economic Area (EEA). The State Data Protection Inspectorate (SDPI) opened an investigation after being alerted of a personal data breach...
The Independent Taps Bolt for Editorial eCommerce Payments

U.K. newspaper The Independent has transformed its eCommerce service through a new partnership with digital payments firm Bolt, the publisher announced in a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release emailed to PYMNTS. The Independent has been increasingly diversifying its revenue streams in recent years and became one of the first major...
Senate Hearing Spotlights Rifts, Risks on Push Payment Fraud

On Capitol Hill, by now the cast of characters — and the flash points — are familiar. The CEOs of the nation’s largest banks have, in a continuing series of appearances before House and Senate Committees, discussed their business models and in some cases have defended those same business models.
Square Lets Sellers in Canada Offer BNPL Through Afterpay

Square has launched its first integration with Afterpay in Canada, offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) functionality to sellers using Square’s eCommerce products. “The integration will enable Square sellers in Canada to offer Afterpay’s BNPL experience to their customers, helping them attract new shoppers and drive incremental revenue,” Square said in a news release Thursday (Sept. 22).
Retailers Sharpen in-House Ads as Brand Service That Also Brings Fresh Revenue

In some ways, a new ad platform launched today (Sept. 22) by alcohol eCommerce site Drizly is the retail industry equivalent of a dating service. Like many of its peers and rivals, the Drizly Ads suite of products is using sales data and analytics to introduce brands to customers in hopes that they hit it off and form a long-term relationship.
Walmart Seasonal Hiring Plans Down 75% vs Last Year

Walmart plans to hire 40,000 employees for the upcoming holidays, a 75% drop from the retailer’s 150,000-worker target from last year. Those workers will include seasonal store associates, full-time permanent truck drivers, and customer care workers, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 21) press release. The company — America’s largest...
DOJ Asks Congress for Tools to Limit NFT Money-Laundering Risk

Down at the very bottom of the crypto crime report the Justice Department issued last week was a request that could make it a lot harder to buy and sell NFTs. Citing examples of criminals using the sale of the popular nonfungible tokens that hold art, video, music and collectibles to launder funds, the Justice Department asked Congress to define some of all NFTs as “value that substitutes for currency” under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).
Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform

Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
