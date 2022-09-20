FARMVILLE — After surrendering an opening-drive score, Farmville Central scored 39 unanswered points on its way to a 46-14 Homecoming victory over visiting Ayden-Grifton in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference football game Friday night. While the Chargers dominated the time of possession battle in the first half, finishing with a 36-10 margin in offensive plays run, a few explosive plays helped the hosts take a 20-7 lead into the half. ...

FARMVILLE, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO