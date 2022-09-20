ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

High School Football: Jaguars surge past Chargers

FARMVILLE — After surrendering an opening-drive score, Farmville Central scored 39 unanswered points on its way to a 46-14 Homecoming victory over visiting Ayden-Grifton in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference football game Friday night. While the Chargers dominated the time of possession battle in the first half, finishing with a 36-10 margin in offensive plays run, a few explosive plays helped the hosts take a 20-7 lead into the half. ...
FARMVILLE, NC
SFGate

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

UTEP grinds out 27-10 victory over heavily favored Boise St.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for one touchdown, Marcus Bellon returned a punt for another score and UTEP defeated Boise State 27-10 on Friday night. Bellon's 47-yard punt return gave a Miners a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Miners iced the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Reynaldo Flores capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
EL PASO, TX

