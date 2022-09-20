Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Appalachian State vs. James Madison odds: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model
Former FCS powers that have gotten off to great starts in 2022 meet up in one of the intriguing matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while James Madison is 2-0 overall and hasn't played on the road yet.
CBS Sports
How to watch Appalachian State vs. James Madison: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: James Madison 2-0; Appalachian State 2-1 The James Madison Dukes watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. James Madison and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Dukes, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
atozsports.com
Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen has strong opinion on Neyland Stadium and Vols fanbase
Former Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen appeared on ESPN this week to talk about UF’s upcoming matchup with the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Knoxville. Mullen, who is 5-0 against Tennessee as a head coach (4-0 at Florida and 1-0 at Mississippi State), had plenty to say about Neyland Stadium and the Vols fanbase during his appearance.
wataugaonline.com
App State Games vs. Robert Morris and Old Dominion Sold Out
BOONE, N.C. — App State’s unprecedented season rolls along with the announcement that reserved seat tickets have sold out for the Oct. 29 Homecoming game against Robert Morris and the Nov. 19 Heroes Day/Senior Day matchup with Old Dominion. The only tickets available for either game are in...
WBTV
Headed to the App State game this weekend? Use these tips to help find parking
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - With every Mountaineer win, more and more attention is brought to the Appalachian State football program. That means more people traveling to Boone to watch the games. But in a small town, parking can become scarce pretty quickly. That’s why residents say you’ve got to plan...
Herald and Tribune
Boone continues to storm through region
After giving Greeneville all it wanted, you figured Morristown West’s football team would provide quite the challenge for Daniel Boone Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium. But that ultimately wasn’t the case. Aiden Riner rushed for 127 yards and four touch- downs and Daniel Boone’s defense forced four...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Taylorsville Times
Childers wins Teen Miss NC
Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant. Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene. She grew...
theappalachianonline.com
OPINION: College is romanticized
College is very romanticized, especially when attending a four-year university. Moving to college can be difficult, and people do not tell you about the hard parts. When students confront the difficult parts, it can be confusing. The confusion connects to false ideas produced by social media and personal stories, setting students up to have a blast. However, loneliness and negative feelings are normal.
East Tennessean
Appalachian Mountains: a local gem
Johnson City resides in the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, resting in the valleys and peaks of roaring waterfalls, hidden trails and scenic lookouts in the surrounding area. Students oftentimes miss out on these natural endeavors due to an abundance of classwork or overcrowded schedules, yet the beauty of Johnson...
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
Serial killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
ourstate.com
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
theappalachianonline.com
COLUMN: Changing Boone through local’s eyes
I have lived in Watauga County, at least in some capacity, my whole life. Truth be told, I don’t think I’ve ever been outside of the county for more than two consecutive weeks as long as I have been alive. Boone is my home through and through, and watching this place grow and change has been almost as painful as growing up myself.
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
