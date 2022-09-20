ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

CBS Sports

Appalachian State vs. James Madison odds: 2022 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

Former FCS powers that have gotten off to great starts in 2022 meet up in one of the intriguing matchups on the Week 4 college football schedule. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Appalachian State is 2-1 overall and 1-1 at home, while James Madison is 2-0 overall and hasn't played on the road yet.
CBS Sports

How to watch Appalachian State vs. James Madison: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: James Madison 2-0; Appalachian State 2-1 The James Madison Dukes watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. James Madison and the Appalachian State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Dukes, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
wataugaonline.com

App State Games vs. Robert Morris and Old Dominion Sold Out

BOONE, N.C. — App State’s unprecedented season rolls along with the announcement that reserved seat tickets have sold out for the Oct. 29 Homecoming game against Robert Morris and the Nov. 19 Heroes Day/Senior Day matchup with Old Dominion. The only tickets available for either game are in...
Herald and Tribune

Boone continues to storm through region

After giving Greeneville all it wanted, you figured Morristown West’s football team would provide quite the challenge for Daniel Boone Friday night at Nathan Hale Stadium. But that ultimately wasn’t the case. Aiden Riner rushed for 127 yards and four touch- downs and Daniel Boone’s defense forced four...
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Taylorsville Times

Childers wins Teen Miss NC

Trinity Childers, age 19 of Taylorsville, won Teen Miss North Carolina August 14, 2022, in Winston-Salem at the Little Miss & Teen Miss North Carolina beauty pageant. Trinity is the daughter of Travis and Jackie Childers. She is currently enrolled at Catawba Valley Community College, studying Dental Hygiene. She grew...
theappalachianonline.com

OPINION: College is romanticized

College is very romanticized, especially when attending a four-year university. Moving to college can be difficult, and people do not tell you about the hard parts. When students confront the difficult parts, it can be confusing. The confusion connects to false ideas produced by social media and personal stories, setting students up to have a blast. However, loneliness and negative feelings are normal.
East Tennessean

Appalachian Mountains: a local gem

Johnson City resides in the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, resting in the valleys and peaks of roaring waterfalls, hidden trails and scenic lookouts in the surrounding area. Students oftentimes miss out on these natural endeavors due to an abundance of classwork or overcrowded schedules, yet the beauty of Johnson...
Kingsport Times-News

New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21

A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
ourstate.com

On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson

Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
theappalachianonline.com

COLUMN: Changing Boone through local’s eyes

I have lived in Watauga County, at least in some capacity, my whole life. Truth be told, I don’t think I’ve ever been outside of the county for more than two consecutive weeks as long as I have been alive. Boone is my home through and through, and watching this place grow and change has been almost as painful as growing up myself.
WJHL

2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
WJHL

Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

