Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
Man shot at South Topeka bar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
Officers justified in fatal June 29th shooting at Topeka Amtrak Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police officers were justified in using lethal force when they fatally shot a man coming at them with a knife, according to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay announced findings Thursday from his review of the June 24 incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation...
Salina, Topeka women arrested after drugs found in separate traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Salina and one from Topeka were arrested in Council Grove after drugs were found in separate traffic stops. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of S Neosho St. for a traffic violation.
RCPD opens investigation after man locks woman in room, prevents call to police
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a Manhattan man locked a woman in a room, threatened her and stole her phone so she couldn’t call for help. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Sept....
Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose...
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
One arrested after overnight shooting at south Topeka mobile home park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured early Wednesday after he was shot at a south Topeka mobile home park, authorities said. The shooting was reported at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday in a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park Avenue. Responding officers found one person...
Semi driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal Pottawatomie Co. crash
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say the semi driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people from Wamego last month appears to have been texting around the time of the accident. Formal charges against Mark E. Stanwix, 44, of Lecompton were filed in Pottawatomie Co. District Court...
