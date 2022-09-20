ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Topeka man arrested for soliciting minor online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is facing charges for improper communication with a juvenile online. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Terry Ray Hansard, 71, of Topeka was arrested Thursday, Sept. 22. He was booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail at 5:20 p.m. for electronic solicitation of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man shot at South Topeka bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released regarding an early Friday morning shooting at a South Topeka bar. It happened at the 45th Street Bar, located in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Police Dept. Watch Commander, Lt. Joe Perry, said officers responded shortly before 1...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police shooting of man armed with knife in Topeka deemed lawful

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has released its review of a police shooting that resulted in the death of a man armed with a knife in Topeka. Christopher Kelley was killed by Topeka Police Department officers after approaching a group of officers while armed with a knife on June 29, 2022. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers justified in fatal June 29th shooting at Topeka Amtrak Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police officers were justified in using lethal force when they fatally shot a man coming at them with a knife, according to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay announced findings Thursday from his review of the June 24 incident. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation...
TOPEKA, KS
Buhler, KS
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Accidental shooting victim found by Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police Officers responded to Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 S.E. Walnut only to find a missing gunshot victim Thursday. Authorities found the individual at a local hospital just before 2 p.m. The shooting appears to be accidental, according to the Topeka Police Department. Police reported a 16-year-old had arrived at […]
WIBW

TPD finds 16-year-old accidental gunshot victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have found the 16-year-old gunshot victim officers had been on the hunt for. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officers were called to the Cotton O’Neil Urgent Care at 2909 SE Walnut late Thursday morning, Sept. 22, with reports of a 16-year-old boy who had arrived with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kansas woman arrested for alleged vehicle theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. Shortly before 1:00a.m. on Thursday police responded to the 800 block South 6th Street in Atchison to check on the welfare of a person, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. After officers arrived they observed a 2017 Chevrolet...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Silver Lake man identified in fatal accident on NW 46th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a single vehicle accident last weekend in northern Shawnee Co. Officials say Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake, was the driver of a 2015 Ford Tarus that crashed near NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd.
SILVER LAKE, KS
KMBC.com

Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka holding community contest to name snowplow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka’s Street Division is launching its first ever contest to decide what to name a 72,000 pound snowplow. The contest is now open and available to the public and will be until Friday, October 7th at 5:00 p.m. The City said the...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man accused of $3.7K theft after check stolen, altered, cashed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been accused of stealing $3,750 when he allegedly altered and cashed a stolen check sent through the mail. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of forgery and theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
TOPEKA, KS

