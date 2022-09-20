Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
WVU Student Life Hall of Fame, Outstanding Achievement Award honorees announced
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three innovative and dedicated leaders are being honored for their outstanding contributions to West Virginia University. WVU’s Division of Student Life will recognize the 2022 Hall of Fame and Outstanding Achievement Award recipients during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools
A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mrs. West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. West Virginia Jami Myer joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about what got her into pageants, what the next steps are after being crowned Mrs. West Virginia and a trait she shares with West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WDTV
Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, is making its way to voters in November. If passed, the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval. Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County, said he has some questions...
woay.com
Governor Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice reminds residents that West Virginians deer archery and crossbow season starts on Saturday, September 24. Resident and non-resident hunters must purchase licenses and deer stamps by 11.59 pm on Friday, September 23. West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow season will remain open...
lootpress.com
First Lady Justice introduces two new Friends With Paws therapy dogs in Pup Rallies at Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School
MOOREFIELD AND MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice today visited Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School for “Pup Rallies” to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools (CIS) program. The dog introduced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
Robert Cottingham
Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WDTV
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
WDTV
St. Peter The Fisherman Parish celebrates Sesquicentennial Jubilee
FAIRMONT , W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community came together to celebrate the 150 anniversary of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. A special mass was held to honor the Sesquicentennial Jubilee of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. The Parish’s Priest, Fr. Joe Konikattil, invited other priests from the...
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID cases in West Virginia rise slightly; no new deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia bumped up slightly on Friday, while no new virus-related deaths were reported and hospitalizations fell by two. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release listed active virus cases at 1,726 – up 64 cases...
WDTV
Two NCWV natives awarded scholarship to teach, conduct research abroad
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia University alumni from north central West Virginia are recipients of prestigious Fulbright Scholarships. They are two of five WVU alumni to be awarded the scholarship. The Fulbright Scholarship allows them to teach English or conduct research abroad over the next year while building...
WDTV
11th Annual Night of Recognition returns to recognize three patients, caregivers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 11th Annual Night of Recognition returns after a two-year hiatus to recognize three patients and those who participated in the various stages of their care. The WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center will recognize them on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at the...
WDTV
Local kids With disabilities receive new adaptive bikes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Most people remember their first bike and the joy it bought. “He’s never really ridden a bike he’s always wanted to,” Bryan Buscow, a parent. It’s an activity many of us take for granted but not 11-year-old Collin and his dad. “Its...
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
West Virginia will be home to tattoo convention
Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States. The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight onFriday and Saturday, as well […]
Comments / 0