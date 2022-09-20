ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WDTV

WVU Student Life Hall of Fame, Outstanding Achievement Award honorees announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three innovative and dedicated leaders are being honored for their outstanding contributions to West Virginia University. WVU’s Division of Student Life will recognize the 2022 Hall of Fame and Outstanding Achievement Award recipients during a ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Mountainlair Ballrooms.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post

UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Pride flags belong in Mon County schools

A growing number of Monongalia County residents are voicing concerns over a school board policy that bans LGBTQ pride flags in classrooms. School officials say the flags create a politically disruptive learning environment. The policy was enacted in 2020 and prohibits “non-school related activities, including political activities” that “do not...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Mrs. West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. West Virginia Jami Myer joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about what got her into pageants, what the next steps are after being crowned Mrs. West Virginia and a trait she shares with West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WV Caring’s Marlene Davis

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WV Caring’s Founding President, Marlene Davis, joined First at 4 on Friday. She talked about the organization’s upcoming 40th year, providing quality care to patients in NCWV and current COVID-19 protocols. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
lootpress.com

First Lady Justice introduces two new Friends With Paws therapy dogs in Pup Rallies at Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School

MOOREFIELD AND MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice today visited Moorefield Elementary School and Spring Mills High School for “Pup Rallies” to celebrate the arrival of the state’s next therapy dogs through the Friends With Paws Communities In Schools (CIS) program. The dog introduced...
MARTINSBURG, WV
WDTV

Robert Cottingham

Robert Cottingham, 52, of Fairmont, gained his wings on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was born in Queens, NY, on April 10, 1970. He is the son of Mary Burt-Cottingham of Fairmont and the late James Cottingham Sr. Robert was Baptist by faith. Graduated from North Marion High School in 1989. He worked with the janitorial crew at the Op Shop for over 14 years. Robert truly enjoyed being with family and friends, showering them with love and quality time. A lot of his family and friends called him “Smiling Bob” or “Doctor Love” He loved dancing, spending time with his dog War, barbecuing and bowling. He was a fan of all of the New York teams, Pittsburgh Steelers and WVU Mountaineers. In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories two sisters Maria (Steven)Cottingham-Dukes and Shirley Cottingham both of Fairmont; two brothers Michael Cottingham of Fairmont, and Donald (Amy) Cottingham of Clarksburg. Also survived by four nieces Shonetta Cottingham which held a special place in his heart, Maliyah Cottingham, Zariah Cottingham, and Somaya Cottingham, five nephews, Anthony Cottingham, Antonio Cottingham, Tremaine Cottingham, Tobias Cottingham, and Peyton Barker, great nieces and nephews; Brooklyn Barker, Kieshawn Cottingham; Azlynn Cottingham, Javier Davison, Jayden Cottingham, Jonathon Cottingham, Alliyah Cottingham, Zyriah Cottingham, Janiyah Gonzales, and Tayvon Cottingham. He leaves behind a special cousin Clarence Akers Jr of NY. He will be missed by a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. In addition to his father James Cottingham Sr., Robert was preceded in death by one brother James Cottingham Jr, one niece Shantae’ Cottingham and one nephew John Cottingham, a special aunt Viola Akers, maternal grandparents Gilbert and Vivian Burt, paternal grandparents Thelma Goods and Lemuel Cottingham. Family and friends will be received at the Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

St. Peter The Fisherman Parish celebrates Sesquicentennial Jubilee

FAIRMONT , W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Fairmont community came together to celebrate the 150 anniversary of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. A special mass was held to honor the Sesquicentennial Jubilee of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish. The Parish’s Priest, Fr. Joe Konikattil, invited other priests from the...
FAIRMONT, WV
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday

Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
AGRICULTURE
WDTV

Two NCWV natives awarded scholarship to teach, conduct research abroad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia University alumni from north central West Virginia are recipients of prestigious Fulbright Scholarships. They are two of five WVU alumni to be awarded the scholarship. The Fulbright Scholarship allows them to teach English or conduct research abroad over the next year while building...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Local kids With disabilities receive new adaptive bikes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Most people remember their first bike and the joy it bought. “He’s never really ridden a bike he’s always wanted to,” Bryan Buscow, a parent. It’s an activity many of us take for granted but not 11-year-old Collin and his dad. “Its...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to tattoo convention

Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States. The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight onFriday and Saturday, as well […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH

