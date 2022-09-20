Read full article on original website
José Rivera
3d ago
I'm in favor of 2nd chances. But Deliford is in the wrong line of work. He's had more than chances than a roulette player in Las Vegas.
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane
Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
WJCL
Savannah's Huxsie Scott receives proclamation from the mayor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A showstopping musical performance took over the start of Thursday night’s Savannah City Council meeting. Savannah native Huxsie Scott, a well-known jazz/blues singer, was invited by Mayor Van Johnson to perform at City Hall. She received a proclamation from the city for her decades of...
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
WJCL
District Attorney won't release officer body camera video
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five of the pending shootings by Savannah Police. Of those cases, four of them are fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must...
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
WJCL
School Threat Arrest: Student charged in Jesup following social media post
JESUP, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A student has been charged following a threat made on social media involving Wayne County High School. According to the Jesup Police Department, authorities received word of a possible threat of school violence on Wednesday afternoon. The student identified as being responsible for the threat was taken into custody a few hours later without incident.
WJCL
Missing Dementia Patient: Police searching for elderly man last spotted in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in coastal Georgia are on the lookout for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia. According to Chatham County Police, Charles Stansfield, 75, was last seen in Tattnall County the evening of September 20. Police say his vehicle...
wtoc.com
Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
wtoc.com
Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
Bulloch County homeowner shoots man after he approached him, points gun
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeowner in Bulloch County shot a man after he approached them and pointed a gun at them, deputies say. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Alex Smith, 26, was yelling at the homeowner and “aggressively approached” the homeowner on Hopeulikit Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner […]
wgxa.tv
Bleckley Co. residents react to racial social post
Dublin, Ga. (WGXA)-- "It kind of made me feel some type of way because of the word they made," said Champryona Evans. Evans is talking about a word that spelled a racial slur, painted on the chests of five West Laurens High School Students. That picture was supposedly taken before Friday night's game between West Laurens and Bleckley County.
