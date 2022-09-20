The Iowa Attorney General’s office is launching a website for anyone looking for help with what’s being called “opioid use disorder.”. Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the AG’s office, says the site also provides general information about opioid addiction in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding the illness. Hicks says, “Not only is this aimed at people suffering from opioid use disorder, as well as their loved ones who want to try to get them help, but also to the public to let them know that this is an illness.”

