Radio Iowa
Autumn is here & the leaves are starting to change color right on cue
This is the first full day of fall and Iowans are already starting to see the leaves on a few trees turning red, yellow and orange. Joe Herring, a forester with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says Iowa’s trees are facing a long list of challenges this season, including the emerald ash borer, storms, and drought, in addition to just their sheer age.
Radio Iowa
USDA grant will expand broadband access in northeast Iowa
The USDA has awarded a co-op in the southeast corner of Minnesota a $5.6 million grant to extend broadband access to farms and businesses in two counties in northeast Iowa. The project in Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties and a neighboring county in Minnesota will connect nearly a thousand people, 42 business and 122 farms to high-speed internet.
Radio Iowa
Iowa eye care clinic warns patients of possible data breach
The Wolfe Eye Clinic, which operates out of 25 locations around the state, is warning patients of an online security breach that may have involved personal information. A statement on the Wolfe Clinic’s website indicates there’s no evidence patients’ personal information was accessed or has been misused, but out of an abundance of caution patients are being notified by letter about the incident. Last December, someone hacked into the electronic medical records platform called myCare Integrity that many of the country’s eye care clinics use. The unauthorized party deleted some files and databases before being detected.
Radio Iowa
Mason City hosts weekend Veterans Stand Down
The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding Operation Golden Hawk Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California. “So we started to stand down to basically bring as many community resources together in one place at one time to maximize the number of benefits and services that could provide those veterans,” Bieber says.
Radio Iowa
Longtime Lake Mills door and window manufacturer closing
The parent company of Larson Doors is announcing the closure of its manufacturing plant in the northern Iowa town of Lake Mills, eliminating about 200 jobs. Company officials told employees about the move at the end of Tuesday’s daytime shift. The final shift for the day shift will be November 18th, while the night shift is done immediately. Larson Doors was purchased by Fortune Brands Home & Security of Deerfield, Illinois in November 2020.
Radio Iowa
Iowa home sale prices up 13.3% last month
There’s a slight increase in the number of Iowa homes on the market, but the limited inventory means sale prices remain high. The median sales price for an existing home sold in Iowa last month was just under $230,000. That’s not quite as high as the record set in July, but overall, the home prices in Iowa were up more than 13% in August compared to the same month a year ago.
Radio Iowa
Website launched to help those suffering from opioid abuse
The Iowa Attorney General’s office is launching a website for anyone looking for help with what’s being called “opioid use disorder.”. Lynn Hicks, a spokesman for the AG’s office, says the site also provides general information about opioid addiction in an effort to reduce the stigma surrounding the illness. Hicks says, “Not only is this aimed at people suffering from opioid use disorder, as well as their loved ones who want to try to get them help, but also to the public to let them know that this is an illness.”
Radio Iowa
Rockford woman sentenced for stealing unemployment benefits
A Rockford woman will spend 15 months in federal prison for a scheme that netted her unemployment benefits from several states. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 53-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall used the names of other people to collect COVID-19 unemployment benefits from Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. She pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy.
