Hastings, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man convicted on rape charge

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man faces sentencing in November for convictions on violent crimes against two separate victims. According to officials, 42-year-old Jason Jones was convicted Friday of first-degree sexual assault for an incident in May of last year. He pleaded no contest and in exchange prosecutors dropped related charges of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and false imprisonment. Court records with details of the crime were sealed, but charges indicate that an “intimate partner” was the victim of the sexual assault.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen's club

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
COZAD, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man sentenced for meth charges

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney teens convicted on drug charges related to January murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Kearney teenagers connected to a Jan. 16 murder will be sentenced in November for related drug convictions. Mariah Chamberlin, 19, and Joshua Morris, 18, will be sentenced Nov. 18 for possession of marijuana. They were arrested in connection to the the murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington.
KEARNEY, NE
journaldemocrat.com

Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop. Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday,...
YORK COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

G.I. teen wants Walmart shooting case moved to juvenile court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen wants to move his criminal case to juvenile court. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. where a Hall County District Court judge will hear the case against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas. He is charged in Hall County...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Sheriff hiring

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire at least one person, and on top of that they would like to create a hiring pool which they can pull from whenever they need the man power. Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said, that pool...
HALL COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Police say 18 ½ tons of meat were stolen in York

YORK – The York Police Department is currently investigating the theft of a very large amount of meat from a semi-trailer at the York interchange. The police department says the semi-trailer was in the 3500 Block of South Lincoln Avenue when the crime occurred. Approximately 37,000 pounds of meat...
YORK, NE
Public Safety
Kearney Hub

Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden

MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

YORK COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - One person was killed and another is fighting for their life after a crash on Highway 34 near the York/Seward County line Friday morning. Several emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks on Highway 34 near MM 286 on Friday at 6:22 a.m.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Minden Police pursue teen driving stolen vehicle out of Grand Island

MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen is being referred for criminal charges in Kearney County after he led police in Minden on a high-speed chase. The Minden Police Department said around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, they received a report of a possible runaway juvenile being at a residence in town. Officers checked it out and didn’t locate anyone at the residence.
MINDEN, NE
sunflowerstateradio.com

Deceased Individual Found Tuesday At Lovewell Lake

The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 1:34 p.m. Tuesday advising that a citizen had discovered a deceased individual at the White Rock Creek campground area at Lovewell Lake. Sheriff Don Jacobs along with Deputy Hess and Jewell County EMS responded. A deceased individual was found....
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
KSNB Local4

Demolition to continue on the Hastings 16th Street Viaduct

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The demolition of the 16th Street Viaduct in Hastings has resumed, after a brief pause. According to City of Hastings Spokesperson LeAnne Doose, the work got back underway on Monday, after the project came to a brief stop. During the stop, Union Pacific was doing some work to streamline the process to protect the tracks for when a train comes, during the time they are removing the remaining structure.
WIBW

Sheriff investigates after body found at Lovewell Lake campground

JEWELL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jewell Co. Sheriff was called to a campground at Lovewell Lake to investigate after a dead body was found. The Jewell Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:30 on Tuesday, Sept. 20, a resident called in to report that he had found a person who appeared to be dead at the White Rock Creek Camp Ground area at Lovewell Lake.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
gifamilyradio.com

More Missing Trailers In Grand Island, As Gibbon Packing Reports Thefts

Friday night officers with the Grand Island police department responded to Gibbon packing in reference to a theft. The first incident was reported on September 16th at 9:30pm after the driver reported his trailer was missing. The driver called the manager and the manger discovered that the trailer next to...
GIBBON, NE

