Wolves led into season by different voice at helm

Coaching staff: Head coach Craig Talberg (first season) assistant coaches Eric Tye, Keith Anderson, Corey Greninger, Sam Johnson, Pat Broberg, Brent Jergens and Chad Christy

2021 recap: The Milaca football started off the with a 4-2 record before losing their last three contests, including a 35-14 loss in the Section 5AAA Quarterfinals against St. Cloud Cathedral to end its season.

“The second half of the season wasn’t what we hoped for,” said Talberg.

Key returners: The Wolves will come into 2022 with a huge portion of talent back for the team.

“We have the majority of our starters back on both sides of the ball. On offense some key players to watch are running back Jack Schoenborn, quarterback Dylan Greninger and wide receiver Corbin Sams. We also return our whole offensive line from last season,” said Talberg.

Defensively, Talberg looks to rely on defensive end Colbee Zens, linebackers Clay Anderson and Hunter Bockoven, added with defensive tackle Jaeger Ash to pace the unit.

Schoenborn, Greninger, Sams, Zens, Anderson, Bockoven and Ash are all seniors for the Wolves.

What to watch for: Milaca aims to use the slump to end last season as a learning lesson into the new year.

“Hopefully, we can learn from last season and go into the playoffs on a positive note,” said Talberg.

Helping that cause will be more depth on the scoring attack, said Talberg.

“I feel like the offense will have a little bit more of a balanced attack featuring multiple players as the season progresses.”

Schedule:

Sept. 1 vs. Litchfield at Litchfield High School 7 p.m. W, 42-22

Sept. 9 vs. Albany at Milaca High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Foley at Foley High School 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Princeton at Milaca High School 7 p.m. –Pizza Bowl

Sept. 30 vs. Cathedral at St. John’s University 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. New London-Spicer at Milaca High School 7 p.m. -Homecoming

Oct. 14 vs. Zimmerman at Milaca High School 7 p.m.

Oct. 19 vs. Little Falls at Little Falls High School 7 p.m.