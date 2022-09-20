ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Princeton looks to keep strong season afloat

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

Coaching: Head coach Montana Becker (third season) assistant coach Claire Naslund (first season) diving coach Mindy Lawrence (first season)

2021 recap: The Tigers again showed improvement in the pool under Becker.

“Last season was a strong season for the Tigers. We won several dual meets and had some strong finishes at the section final. One of our athlete’s Callie Metsala, broke several school records throughout the season and competed at the state Championship meet,” she said.

Key Returners: Metsala again returns to the pool for Princeton. The now senior is joined along with several key returners, in Jenna Bumgarner, Kayla Haux and Lanie Resendiz to name just a few Tigers back.

What to watch for: The season has already gotten off to a strong start for Princeton. Already notching some wins against Holdingford, Big Lake and St. Cloud Apollo, Becker expects the team to continue to grow.

“The current roster of athletes is one of the strongest groups of swimmers our team has seen since I started coaching at Princeton.”

“I anticipate a very competitive season for the Princeton Tigers,” she continued.

Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs. Milaca at Princeton High School 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 vs. Cambridge-Isanti at Cambridge-Isanti High School 6 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Invitational at Milaca High School 9:30 a.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Becker at Becker High School 6 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Chisago Lakes at Princeton High School

Oct. 4 vs. Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School Meet 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Monticello at Princeton High School 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 vs. Invitational at Cambridge-Isanti High School 1 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Big Lake at Princeton High School 6 p.m.

Princeton, MN
Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

