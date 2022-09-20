ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Faith Christian volleyball returns to the court

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

Coaching: Head coach Jon Stewart

2021 recap: The Saints had an extremely young squad on the court last season, trotting out not a single season in the year that saw the team go 0-12.

“We had a very young team, so we were starting two seventh graders on our varsity team. It was a tough year but they came together really well at the end of the year,” said Jon Stewart.

Key returners: Though struggling through the winless season, every player will be back for Faith Christian.

Bailey Christenson, the lone senior on the squad will be a big factor for the team as an outside hitter while Audrey Stewart looks to also provide some offense as an eighth grader.

What to watch for: Switching to an 6-2 rotation this season, the ability to complete the transition will greatly help the Saints.

So far, so good, said Stewart.

“That will be our learning curve this year but they are picking it up pretty well so far,”

Along with the change on the court, returning every player from last squad, Stewart believes the team can turn things around and possibly advance in the Christian Athletic League’s end of the season tournament.

“We are hoping to make a run in the tournament and I think we have the talent to do it,” he said.

Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs. Valley at Valley 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Granite City Tournament at Granite City

Sept. 12 vs. Cambridge at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. St. Cloud at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Quad at Rochester 11 a.m.

Sept. 20 vs. Hope at Hope 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Willmar at Willmar 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Cambridge at Cambridge 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Valley at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Willmar at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. St. Cloud at St. Cloud 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs. Hope at Faith Christian 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Lake Region at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
Union-Times

Honor roll Sept. 22

University of Iowa Academic recognition This fall’s incoming first-year class - a group that includes Harper Hultman of Milaca, MN, who plans to pursue a degree in Biology a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
MILACA, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
419
Followers
429
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy