Faith Christian soccer hopes growth in numbers helps play

Coaching: Head coach Tyler Eidsvoog

2021 recap: The Saints battle through a winless season, going 0-11-0 for the year.

Despite the winless season, the team continued to fight hard, said Tyler Eidsvoog.

“The players played hard last year,” he said.

Key returners: Faith Christian will see a big leap in continuity this season, said Eidsvoog.

“All of our players are back from last year so that’s going to help us with our continuity.”

Leading the charge will be senior goalkeeper Branden Becker and midfielder Eli Amundson, as the team looks to turn things around.

What to watch for: Along with returning every player from last year’s squad, there will also be a nice influx of younger talent as well, said Eidsvoog.

“We are getting a lot younger players involved within the program.”

Schedule:

Sept. 6 vs. Valley at Valley 5:00 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Granite City Tournament at Granite City

Sept. 12 vs. Cambridge at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. St. Cloud at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Sept. 17 vs. Quad at Rochester 11 a.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Paynesville at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Willmar at Willmar 4 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Cambridge at Cambridge 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Valley at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Willmar at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. St. Cloud at St. Cloud 4 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Lake Region at Faith Christian 4 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Granite City at Faith Christian 4 p.m.