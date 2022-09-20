Tigers defense claws to win over Zimmerman

Prior to the start of the season, Princeton head coach Ryan Fay emphasized a need for improved defensive efforts by the Tigers football team.

Princeton’s showing against the Zimmerman Thunder on Sept. 9, holding the rival to the south to single digits in points for the duration of the contest had to be what Fay had in mind, as the Tigers defense helped the squad to a 17-6 win at John Harvey Field.

“That was good some defensive stuff throughout the game there,” said Fay on strong showing in the less than ideal conditions under the Friday night lights.

“We had five forced turnovers and we were able to take advantage of those and that was the difference in the game,” continued Fay.

In the soggy conditions for the clash between Princeton and Zimmerman, neither teams were able to find the end zone as the first quarter came to an end with the Tigers driving deep into Thunder territory.

On their third possession of the ballgame, a fourth and goal from the Zimmerman 7-yard line, senior quarterback Cooper Drews found his classmate in Jonah Hviding, as the wide receiver went up for the catch and came down with the touchdown for the 6-0 lead on the second play of the quarter.

Alex Miller stepped up and nailed the extra point for the 7-0 advantage.

The Thunder came rumbling back.

On the ensuing possession by Zimmerman, the Thunder marched down the field, capped by a Matt Freeberg rushing score to make it 7-6. Going for the two-point conversion, the Thunder came up short as Princeton clung to the one-point lead.

After trading three and outs, the Thunder got the chance to take the lead with 3:30 to go in the first half. Finding some rhythm, Zimmerman found itself into Tigers’ territory, working from the Princeton 21-yardline with 1:38 to go before half.

Princeton’s defense aimed to make sure its one-point lead held by forcing the fumble, recovered by Eli Gibbs to give the Tigers back the ball. But an interception by the Zimmerman defense gave the ball back to the opponent with under a minute to go in the second quarter.

Working into Princeton territory again, the Thunder had the chance to go for the field goal, but decided to try to score the touchdown, resulting in time running out for the first half.

Back for the second half, the Thunder gained the first possession of the third quarter. Zimmerman drove to the Princeton side of the field again, but the Tigers defense held strong on a fourth and seven to take the ball back.

The Tigers, seeing a drive stall near midfield punted the ball, giving the Thunder the chance to again try to change the one-point deficit into an advantage. However, it was the Princeton’s defense that took advantage of the opportunity.

Ben Ostendorf stepped in front of a Brock Snow passing attempt for the pick, giving his offense great field position at the Zimmerman 11-yardline. Four plays later, on fourth and five, the Princeton offense came through.

Drews again found Hviding for the score through the air as the Tigers took the 14-6 lead with three minutes remaining in the third. Another fumble on the following Zimmerman possession set the Tigers up to march deep into, burning clock, before Miller stepped up to attempt a 20-yard field goal.

Miller drilled the attempt, giving Princeton the two score lead at 17-6 with 8:54 to go in the ballgame. Princeton’s defense held, forcing another two turnovers before the offense ran out the clock, and sealed victory.

Defensively, the Tigers saw a handful of strong performances during the victory. Ostendorf and Garrett Sautter were active all night as the pair of juniors combined for 24 tackles against the Thunder. They were joined by Drews, who had two interceptions, and Gibbs with the junior adding a pick of his own to go along with the fumble recovery.

On the other side of the ball, Drews completed 10 of 21 passes for 121 yards and two scores, both going to Hviding, who finished with four catches for 29 yards. Miller added three receptions for 59 yards to lead the team. Sautter paced the ground attack with nine carries for 41 yards.

Princeton moved to 2-0 after the win, dropping Zimmerman to 1-1 on the season.

Moving on to next week, the Tiger travel to Little Falls to battle the Flyers.

“We expect a hard fought battle, it’s been that way the last couple times we have played them,” said Fay. Little Falls sits at 0-2 on the season thus far.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Little Falls High School.