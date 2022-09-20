ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Tigers defense claws to win over Zimmerman

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

Prior to the start of the season, Princeton head coach Ryan Fay emphasized a need for improved defensive efforts by the Tigers football team.

Princeton’s showing against the Zimmerman Thunder on Sept. 9, holding the rival to the south to single digits in points for the duration of the contest had to be what Fay had in mind, as the Tigers defense helped the squad to a 17-6 win at John Harvey Field.

“That was good some defensive stuff throughout the game there,” said Fay on strong showing in the less than ideal conditions under the Friday night lights.

“We had five forced turnovers and we were able to take advantage of those and that was the difference in the game,” continued Fay.

In the soggy conditions for the clash between Princeton and Zimmerman, neither teams were able to find the end zone as the first quarter came to an end with the Tigers driving deep into Thunder territory.

On their third possession of the ballgame, a fourth and goal from the Zimmerman 7-yard line, senior quarterback Cooper Drews found his classmate in Jonah Hviding, as the wide receiver went up for the catch and came down with the touchdown for the 6-0 lead on the second play of the quarter.

Alex Miller stepped up and nailed the extra point for the 7-0 advantage.

The Thunder came rumbling back.

On the ensuing possession by Zimmerman, the Thunder marched down the field, capped by a Matt Freeberg rushing score to make it 7-6. Going for the two-point conversion, the Thunder came up short as Princeton clung to the one-point lead.

After trading three and outs, the Thunder got the chance to take the lead with 3:30 to go in the first half. Finding some rhythm, Zimmerman found itself into Tigers’ territory, working from the Princeton 21-yardline with 1:38 to go before half.

Princeton’s defense aimed to make sure its one-point lead held by forcing the fumble, recovered by Eli Gibbs to give the Tigers back the ball. But an interception by the Zimmerman defense gave the ball back to the opponent with under a minute to go in the second quarter.

Working into Princeton territory again, the Thunder had the chance to go for the field goal, but decided to try to score the touchdown, resulting in time running out for the first half.

Back for the second half, the Thunder gained the first possession of the third quarter. Zimmerman drove to the Princeton side of the field again, but the Tigers defense held strong on a fourth and seven to take the ball back.

The Tigers, seeing a drive stall near midfield punted the ball, giving the Thunder the chance to again try to change the one-point deficit into an advantage. However, it was the Princeton’s defense that took advantage of the opportunity.

Ben Ostendorf stepped in front of a Brock Snow passing attempt for the pick, giving his offense great field position at the Zimmerman 11-yardline. Four plays later, on fourth and five, the Princeton offense came through.

Drews again found Hviding for the score through the air as the Tigers took the 14-6 lead with three minutes remaining in the third. Another fumble on the following Zimmerman possession set the Tigers up to march deep into, burning clock, before Miller stepped up to attempt a 20-yard field goal.

Miller drilled the attempt, giving Princeton the two score lead at 17-6 with 8:54 to go in the ballgame. Princeton’s defense held, forcing another two turnovers before the offense ran out the clock, and sealed victory.

Defensively, the Tigers saw a handful of strong performances during the victory. Ostendorf and Garrett Sautter were active all night as the pair of juniors combined for 24 tackles against the Thunder. They were joined by Drews, who had two interceptions, and Gibbs with the junior adding a pick of his own to go along with the fumble recovery.

On the other side of the ball, Drews completed 10 of 21 passes for 121 yards and two scores, both going to Hviding, who finished with four catches for 29 yards. Miller added three receptions for 59 yards to lead the team. Sautter paced the ground attack with nine carries for 41 yards.

Princeton moved to 2-0 after the win, dropping Zimmerman to 1-1 on the season.

Moving on to next week, the Tiger travel to Little Falls to battle the Flyers.

“We expect a hard fought battle, it’s been that way the last couple times we have played them,” said Fay. Little Falls sits at 0-2 on the season thus far.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Little Falls High School.

Comments / 0

Related
ktoe.com

Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships

(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Bear Spotted Near Clearwater; Bear Hunting Numbers in Minnesota

More and more bears are being spotted in Minnesota over the past few years. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says that more bears have moved into to Central Minnesota but it is also possible we are seeing them more because of trail cameras and people seeing them on properties and snapping a picture of them. Schmitt says a friend of his took a picture of the bear you see above on his property a couple of weeks ago between St. Augusta and Clearwater.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zimmerman, MN
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Princeton, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Princeton, MN
Sports
thelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: The Quinn Sisters

The Quinn Sisters have always been close, whether it’s playing soccer, dancing, or having each other’s back. Throughout their lives, they have been growing closer and closer, especially as they link arms on the Sartell Dance Team and pass the soccer ball down the field. Q: What is...
SARTELL, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Claws#Flyers#American Football#Tigers#Princeton And Zimmerman
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJON

Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club

ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
ROCKVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed, 2 Injured In White Bear Lake Crash

A three-car collision at White Bear Lake on Monday morning claimed the life of a 51-year-old North Branch resident and wounded two others. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Dodge Dart that was attempting to make a left turn onto Highway 61 just after 8:20 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel Street.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
418
Followers
428
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy