Milaca bites Albany, claims 20-7 win in battle of the dogs

Trailing by a single point at halftime against the formidable Albany Huskies in a battle of the dogs at Claffy Field on Sept. 9, the Milaca football team made the decision to attack solely via the ground.

Wearing down the Huskies to the tune of 401 rushing yards, the Wolves roared to 14 third quarter points, changing a deficit to an advantage, while the defense forced five turnovers in Milaca 20-7 victory over Albany.

“They just really didn’t have an answer in the second half. You could tell they were starting to get tired cause we were running it right at them and wearing them down,” said Milaca head coach Craig Talberg.

The victory is the second straight over the Huskies by the Wolves.

Diving into the contest, Milaca barked first. The Wolves opened the game defensively with a stop, before getting their own chance on offense.

On Milaca’s fifth offensive play of the night, senior running back Jack Schoenborn found a hole, scampering to the endzone from 56 yards out to take the 6-0 lead. The Wolves’ two-point conversion attempt went unsuccessful as the 6-0 lead stayed put with 6:50 to go in the opening quarter.

Albany’s next possession worked its way deep into Wolves’ territory before a forced fumble, recovered by Milaca, halted the drive. The Huskies answered by forcing a turnover of their own, picking off quarterback Dylan Greninger’s passing attempt, finding themselves at the Milaca 15-yardline before running an offensive play.

Two plays later, Albany had the lead after a 15-yard run and successful extra point at 7-6 as under a minute remained in the first.

Things would stay put right there, as neither team could add to their point totals in the remainder of the first half, heading to the break with Albany still clinging to a single point advantage.

Getting the opening possession of the second half, the Wolves seized control of the game.

“The big thing was us getting the ball at the start of the second half,” said Talberg on the turning point of the game.

Starting from the Albany 40, Milaca used four plays, keyed by a Schoenborn 44-yard gallop, the Wolves surged back ahead after a Greninger keeper resulting in a three-yard touchdown. Following the successful two-point conversion, Milaca led 14-7.

“That just gave us a big amount of confidence,” said Talberg.

Firing up the team after the score, the Wolves’ defense got its turn to shine. Getting the stop on the ensuing possession, Milaca again had the chance to now add to its lead.

Using seven running plays on an eight play drive, the Wolves again marched down the field, wearing down Albany before Schoeborn found pay dirt for the score. And just like that, Milaca had turned the 7-6 deficit into a 20-7 advantage.

With all the momentum on the Wolves’ side, the Huskies tried to answer through the air. That decision proved to be a costly one for Albany, said Talberg.

“Whenever you force an Albany team to pass, things are going to be pretty good for you, they don’t like to throw the ball too much,” he said.

On the Huskies’ next three possessions with Albany trying to get back into the game, all ended in interceptions, the last coming with 2:47 left to go in the fourth quarter.

Taking the ball back via the turnover, the Wolves offense ran down the clock and sealed the Milaca win.

Milaca’s rushing attack featured Schoenborn, who totaled 256 yards on 20 carries and two scores. He was aided by Bryce Mehrwerth and Clay Anderson as the pair both added over 50 rushing yards.

For the Wolves defense, Anderson led the team in tackles with six while Schoenborn, Jack Patnode and Corbin Sams all picked up interceptions.

The Wolves moved to 2-0 with the victory, handing Albany its first loss of the year.

With the big win in pocket for Milaca, a rivalry contest versus Foley is up next for the team.

Though sitting at 0-2 on the season, the Wolves aren’t going to take the Falcons lightly.

“Whenever anything is a rivalry, anything can happen,” said Talberg.

As long as Milaca sticks to the gameplan, the Wolves should come out on top, he added.

“If we can stick to what we do best, we will come out ahead.”

Milaca and Foley are set to battle on Sept. 16, as the Wolves will run into Falcons’ country, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Foley High School.