Kingsville, TX

Mosquito in South Texas tests positive for West Nile virus

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Kingsville Health Department reported a mosquito tested positive for the West Nile virus last week.

According to a news release, the Kingsville Health Department traps mosquitos monthly to send samples to the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin for arbovirus testing.

Emilio Garcia, director of Kingsville City Health, said a mosquito trapped Sept. 13 tested positive for West Nile virus. As a response to the positive test, the city is spraying the impacted location tonight.

The city will spray within a one-mile radius of where the bug was trapped and will be carried out for three days. According to the release, no human has tested positive for the West Nile virus in the region.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include no symptoms, mild flu-like illness or in rare cases, central nervous system damage and even death.

“For the first time ever, we detected West Nile Virus infected mosquitoes last summer in Kleberg County,” Garcia said. “Through a series of mosquito spraying operations and constant testing, we were able to reduce the risk of transmission to citizens.”

The Kingsville Health Department said once the three-day spraying operation is complete, crews will trap mosquitos in the impacted areas again to retest mosquito pools at those specific sites.

In the meantime, the community is urged to follow mosquito bite prevention practices by avoiding outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active. Those with outdoor activities to attend during these time frames, should wear long pants, long sleeves and use a mosquito repellant that contains DEET, the health department recommends.

Community Policy