ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
hobokengirl.com

Upcoming Fall Festivals to Visit in North Jersey

Fall is officially upon us. There are so many reasons to love fall — from boots to chunky sweaters, warm lattes, cozy blankets, and foliage, it’s hard to pick a favorite part of the season. One undeniably great part is there are always so many fun events + things to do in the North Jersey area — particularly fall festivals. From street fairs to pumpkin picking, beer gardens, local shopping, and harvest festivals, we’ve rounded up a list of local North Jersey fall festivals that are worth the visit, along with what you need to know about these events. Read on for a list of local fall festivals and fairs in the North Jersey area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renna Media

Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror

The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
MONTVALE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Lyndhurst, NJ
Government
City
Kearny, NJ
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Daily Voice

'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School

An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Abuse
essexnewsdaily.com

City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center

NEWARK, NJ — The city of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center on Sept. 12, after the center received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 W. Kinney St. in the city’s Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling included new...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8

During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
theobserver.com

Second arrest made in Kearny homicide, HCPO says

A second arrest has been made in the Sept. 20 Kearny homicide that took the life of a local man, and like the previous arrest, it does not charge a defendant with causing the death, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said today. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, is charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

What Does It Mean to Raise Your Children In Jersey City?

The other night I had a nostalgic moment as I stared into the matted green Astroturf at Groove on Grove. I wondered if the fake grass rug was the same one my kids danced and played upon over a decade ago. For a second I thought I saw my friend’s daughter, only to catch myself forgetting to age her by 12 years. The years seemed to have collapsed on themselves. These young kids replaced other young children. We all kept a watchful eye on our toddlers: The kids danced the same sort of ecstatic dervish, that much hasn’t changed. But a new generation of parents has replaced those of us card-carrying AARP members.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy