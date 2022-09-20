Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals to Visit in North Jersey
Fall is officially upon us. There are so many reasons to love fall — from boots to chunky sweaters, warm lattes, cozy blankets, and foliage, it’s hard to pick a favorite part of the season. One undeniably great part is there are always so many fun events + things to do in the North Jersey area — particularly fall festivals. From street fairs to pumpkin picking, beer gardens, local shopping, and harvest festivals, we’ve rounded up a list of local North Jersey fall festivals that are worth the visit, along with what you need to know about these events. Read on for a list of local fall festivals and fairs in the North Jersey area.
Renna Media
Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror
The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
Risked lives to save others but NJ towns shafted them over vax beliefs, lawsuits say
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
essexnewsdaily.com
City of Newark reopens JFK Recreation Center
NEWARK, NJ — The city of Newark reopened JFK Recreation Center on Sept. 12, after the center received its first renovation since the 1980s. The center is located at 211 W. Kinney St. in the city’s Central Ward, with the entrance on Howard Street. The remodeling included new...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
Islamic group calls on N.J. mayor to censure zoning board member over alleged racist comments
A township zoning board member muttered a racist slur during the application process to open a proposed Islamic daycare center in Teaneck, according to court documents and a statement from the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The alleged racist statement made by Teaneck zoning board member Edward Mulligan in 2019 was...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8
During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
Hudson County Justice Complex reaches another key milestone
Progress continues to be made as construction of Hudson County’s new Frank J. Guarini Justice Complex proceeds in Jersey City, directly across Newark Avenue from the historic William J. Brennan Courthouse and in the midst of the many development projects transforming the skyline around Journal Square. Early summer 2022...
theobserver.com
Second arrest made in Kearny homicide, HCPO says
A second arrest has been made in the Sept. 20 Kearny homicide that took the life of a local man, and like the previous arrest, it does not charge a defendant with causing the death, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said today. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, is charged with...
jcitytimes.com
What Does It Mean to Raise Your Children In Jersey City?
The other night I had a nostalgic moment as I stared into the matted green Astroturf at Groove on Grove. I wondered if the fake grass rug was the same one my kids danced and played upon over a decade ago. For a second I thought I saw my friend’s daughter, only to catch myself forgetting to age her by 12 years. The years seemed to have collapsed on themselves. These young kids replaced other young children. We all kept a watchful eye on our toddlers: The kids danced the same sort of ecstatic dervish, that much hasn’t changed. But a new generation of parents has replaced those of us card-carrying AARP members.
Jersey City to host benefit concert for Puerto Rico
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Jersey City has a large Puerto Rican population, and they are jumping into action after Hurricane Fiona’s destruction. Jersey City will host a large benefit concert in October, promising “big names” to help the people of Puerto Rico. PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the details in the video.
boozyburbs.com
New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
