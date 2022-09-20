Ohio gets $500K in small business grant funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has announced a new grant available for small businesses. The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded a $500,000 grant to the state of Ohio. The grant will help small businesses expand to the global economy.

“We know that Ohio small businesses and their workers can compete with anyone in the world, with the right support and resources,” said Brown in a press release. “This award will enable more Ohio small businesses to expand. It will lead to more products stamped ‘made in Ohio’ and exported around the globe.”

Brown’s announcement did not include information on how the funds would be made available to small businesses through the state government.