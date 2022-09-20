ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

CBS New York

Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEWARK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Commits Suicide, Jumps Off Hackensack River – Rt. 3 Bridge

The Secaucus Fire Department reports that a man committed suicide this morning by jumping off of the Hackensack River – Route 3 Bridge connecting Secaucus and East Rutherford. The incident happened at approximately 11 am. The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, jumped from the northern span,...
SECAUCUS, NJ

