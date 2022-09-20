Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 4
We have some memorable games and achievements from last week to recount and a whole lot of exciting things to look forward to this weekend in North Jersey football, such as the three NJ.com Top 20 battles Saturday afternoon in Oradell, Montvale and West Orange. In this region of the...
HS football: Tracking down budding N.J. stars opposing coaches don’t want to see
There were plenty of high school football stars coming into 2022 that New Jersey fans had their eyes on, players who had reached all-state status a year ago and were on everyone’s radar. But every year, a player comes in that starts to open some eyes and light up...
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Statewide boys soccer group and conference rankings for Sept. 22
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral
ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation
A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
2 brothers injured, one left unconscious, in fight after NJ high school football game
Two brothers were injured after being attacked and beaten during a large fight in a McDonald’s parking lot after a New Jersey high school football game Friday night.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser
Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
Parents speak out after son dies from injury during New Jersey high school football game
"I'm just going to try to put my wife back together and I just hope this don't happen to no other kids playing ball," Norm McClain said.
boozyburbs.com
New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
hudsontv.com
Man Commits Suicide, Jumps Off Hackensack River – Rt. 3 Bridge
The Secaucus Fire Department reports that a man committed suicide this morning by jumping off of the Hackensack River – Route 3 Bridge connecting Secaucus and East Rutherford. The incident happened at approximately 11 am. The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, jumped from the northern span,...
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Two teens injured during post-football game brawl in Union County
Authorities say the two teens, who are brothers, were “jumped” by a large crowd in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Fillmore Street.
Comments / 0