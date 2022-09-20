ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Beyond Meat suspends COO after arrest for allegedly biting man’s face

By Nexstar Media Wire, C.C. McCandless
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430aiG_0i3Ri4YT00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey has been suspended following his weekend arrest in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after a parking garage altercation.

Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was arrested on September 17 on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. According to a preliminary report, Ramsey allegedly got out of his vehicle in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, punched through the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the owner’s nose and threatened to kill him during a bloody altercation .

Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting man’s nose near Razorback Stadium

On the afternoon of September 20, a spokesperson for Beyond Meat said that Ramsey has been suspended effective immediately. The company’s operations activities will be overseen on an interim basis by Jonathan Nelson, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing Operations.

Plant-based meat substitute company Beyond Meat saw its stock price continue to plummet on September 20 following the COO’s weekend arrest. The company’s stock fell 6.04% on Tuesday, ending the day at $16.03.

It continues an ongoing slump for the stock, which is down over 40% in the past month and more than 75% this year. Ramsey was named the company’s COO in December 2021.

He has an appearance in Fayetteville District Court scheduled for October 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police respond to motorcycle vs SUV fatality crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a two-vehicle fatality accident on Waldron Road in front of Duncan Road. Fort Smith Police Information Officer Aric Mitchell says the motorcycle driver was deceased upon their arrival. North and southbound lanes on Waldron Road have been closed from Ellsworth...
FORT SMITH, AR
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Paris Sonic shooting appears to be a murder-suicide

The Arkansas State Police says two separate shooting incidents in Paris, Ark. (Logan County) yesterday (Sept. 19) appear to be connected as a murder-suicide. According to a release this morning from the state police, local law enforcement authorities asked the agency to investigate the incidents. The release said Paris police...
PARIS, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Three arrested following execution of narcotics search warrant

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane Jr. said three Vian residents have been arrested following a lengthly investigation and the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a local storage facility building. Stephanie Rodgers, 43, is charged with trafficking controlled dangerous substance (meth), possession of controlled dangerous substance (heroin), possession of controlled dangerous substance…
VIAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Coo#Subaru#District Court#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has The Juiciest Burgers In Fort Smith

Even as Fall approaches and outdoor grilling ends, there is nothing like having a great burger. The right burger is like a taste sensation that you won't find often. Everyone thinks they are a burger expert, but just because you slap a patty between two buns doesn't mean it will be good. The size of a burger doesn't necessarily mean it will have good flavor, but also depends on how the beef patty has been prepared.
FORT SMITH, AR
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy