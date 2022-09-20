Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Renna Media
Program to feature Union County’s Reign of Terror
The Union County Historical Society is pleased to host Dr. Walter E. Boright for a program entitled “Union County’s Reign of Terror” on Sunday, October 2 at the Cranford Community Center, 220 Walnut Avenue, Cranford. As seating is limited, an advance reservation is suggested by emailing the society with the number attending at uncohissoc1@gmail.com.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.
New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
'Accidental' Lockdown Activation Brings Police To Morris County Middle School
An "accidental" lockdown activation brought several police officers to a Morris County middle school to investigate, authorities said. Chatham Middle School was testing the district’s 911 alert system when it inadvertently sent a lockdown message to the Morris County 911 Communications Center and prompted an immediate police response around 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, the department said.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Holds Police Promotion Ceremony For 8
During a promotion ceremony held in North Bergen Town Hall on Wednesday, 8 members of the Police Department took their oaths. Promoted were one to Lieutenant, one to Sergeant; one to Corporal and 5 to Detective. The Corporal rank is the first ever in the history of the Department. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Brunswick, NJ (Too Much Great Food!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’ve been to New Brunswick, NJ, you’ll agree there’s a lot to love about the city. Also known as ‘The Hub City,” New Brunswick is one of the most culturally diverse cities in the northeastern state.
theobserver.com
Second arrest made in Kearny homicide, HCPO says
A second arrest has been made in the Sept. 20 Kearny homicide that took the life of a local man, and like the previous arrest, it does not charge a defendant with causing the death, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said today. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, is charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theobserver.com
Animal blessing set for Oct. 2 at Sacred Heart of Jesus American National Catholic Church
The Revs. Paul Gulya and Bernardo Cardona of Sacred Heart of Jesus American National Catholic Church, Kearny, will bless animals at 12:30 p.m. Mass, Sunday, Oct. 2, at Grace Methodist Church, 380 Kearny Ave. The blessing will be outdoors on the front lawn, weather permitting. They will bless pets in...
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
Community mourns New Jersey high school football player
He was a rising star known for his toughness on the field and his big heart off the field.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citywide transfers after Newark fire captain’s overdose threaten public safety, sources say
The fatal overdose of a 49-year-old Newark fire captain inside his firehouse in January rattled the department and shocked those who knew him as a popular leader dedicated to his job and family. The city called Capt. Carlos Rivera’s death at the Park Avenue firehouse on Jan. 15 an isolated...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
boozyburbs.com
New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
Renowned Photographer From NJ Airlifted After Severe Palisades Parkway Motorcycle Crash
An accomplished international photographer from Englewood was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. David Zimand was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center following the mid-afternoon crash just north of the State Line Lookout in Alpine shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21. The...
N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?
The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
Comments / 0