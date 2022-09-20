Highland Park community seeks to help family of local business owner found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mother and her two children were shot and killed outside their family home in Oak Forest, their uncle is stepping up to take care of the mother's two surviving children. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke with the man whose sister was killed Friday, and he said the only thing stronger than his sadness is his shock. Nick Navarez is the younger brother of Lupe Gomez, who was a mother of four. When she and two of her children were shot and killed outside their home, Navarez got a call from one of his nieces saying she...

OAK FOREST, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO