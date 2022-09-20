ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

mynbc5.com

Adirondack Council urges NY officials to keep wolves on endangered species list

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Adirondack Council is urging the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to keep gray wolves on the state's endangered species list. The council said that keeping wolves on the endangered species list affords them special protections from hunting and habitat loss. Officials had planned...
ANIMALS
mynbc5.com

Beekmantown Central School to hold active shooter drill on Sept. 24

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies will hold an active shooter drill at Beekmantown Central School on Sept. 24. The drill will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., officials said. Police said that residents should expect to see an increased law...
BEEKMANTOWN, NY
mynbc5.com

Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Brighter & Warmer Saturday

A frosty night ahead for some, especially over NY where the wind will relax a bit more. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s under a clear sky. Then, a nice rebound for the weekend – temperatures will rise back into the 60s with lots of sun Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
mynbc5.com

Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges

LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the Vermont Lt. Governor's race

The race for Lieutenant Governor is down to two candidates, both of which are familiar faces to Vermont voters. The lieutenant governor's seat became open this year after incumbent Lt. Gov. Molly Gray ran unsuccessfully for Vermont's lone U.S. congressional seat against Sen. Becca Balint. Now, as the November general...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont financial experts react to the latest federal interest rate hike

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates ¾ of a percent Wednesday for the third consecutive time this year as the central bank moves aggressively to tackle rising inflation. “We anticipate that ongoing increases will be appropriate,” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said. “We are moving...
VERMONT STATE

