mynbc5.com
Adirondack Council urges NY officials to keep wolves on endangered species list
ALBANY, N.Y. — The Adirondack Council is urging the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to keep gray wolves on the state's endangered species list. The council said that keeping wolves on the endangered species list affords them special protections from hunting and habitat loss. Officials had planned...
mynbc5.com
Beekmantown Central School to hold active shooter drill on Sept. 24
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies will hold an active shooter drill at Beekmantown Central School on Sept. 24. The drill will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., officials said. Police said that residents should expect to see an increased law...
mynbc5.com
New inflatable dome helps St. Albans keep pool open year round
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — On Friday, the city of St. Albans unveiled a new inflatable dome for their Hard'Ack Recreation Area pool. The dome keeps the temperature inside at a warm 85 degrees, thanks to an airtight door. The dome will go up every year just after Labor...
mynbc5.com
Vermont sheriff candidate breaks silence amid investigation into rough handling of detainee
A candidate for sheriff in one Vermont county is breaking his silence, more than a month after video surfaced that showed him appearing to mistreat a handcuffed and seemingly intoxicated man who was in custody. The candidate for Franklin County Sheriff, former captain John Grismore, insists the segment of video...
mynbc5.com
Brattleboro native sworn in as Vermont's newest superior court judge
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott swore in Vermont's newest Superior Court Judge on Friday in Montpelier. Jennifer Barrett, a Brattleboro native, has spent the last eight years as a state attorney in Orleans County. During her tenure, she prosecuted a wide variety of criminal cases ranging from homicides,...
mynbc5.com
Wish fulfilled: A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi earned an honorary GED
GULFPORT, Miss. — A 90-year-old woman in Mississippi got a wish fulfilled with the help of her nursing home. Ellouise Lewis dropped out of school in 10th grade. Looking back on her 90 years, she said the one thing she wished she had done was finish high school. The...
mynbc5.com
Fall activities: Your guide to pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes and more
Fall is finally here, and the beginning of cool weather also means the return of seasonal activities for families like pumpkin patches, apple orchards, hay rides and corn mazes. Whether you're in northern New York or Vermont, check out some of the great ways you can celebrate autumn this year.
mynbc5.com
Brighter & Warmer Saturday
A frosty night ahead for some, especially over NY where the wind will relax a bit more. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s under a clear sky. Then, a nice rebound for the weekend – temperatures will rise back into the 60s with lots of sun Saturday.
mynbc5.com
Amid Vermont housing crisis, leaders invest $20 Million to fix rundown homes
With people in many communities across New England grappling with a lack of available housing and sky-high prices — both for rental and ownership options — Vermont has a new tool in its multi-pronged approach to alleviate the pain of what many have labeled a housing crisis. The...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police searching for Vermont man previously arrested on kidnapping charges
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon Police are asking the public for help in locating a Vermont man who waspreviously arrested on kidnapping charges. Police said Adam Adolph, 32, of Thetford, was released earlier this month as part of a pre-trial services program following his arrest on July 27 for charges related to the kidnapping of a woman at the Lebanon Airport.
mynbc5.com
Ericka Redic talks switching parties, overcoming obstacles in race for Vermont's U.S. House seat
It hasn't been a normal path to the general election for Ericka Redic, but the Republican turned Libertarian candidate for Vermont's open U.S. House seat is feeling confident that she has a strong campaign behind her. The accountant from Chittenden County said when she lost the Republican primary in August,...
mynbc5.com
Vermont distiller aims to boost pollinator habitat with ‘Bee's Knees Week'
GREENSBORO, Vt. — One of Vermont’s best-known spirits makers is raising awareness of the challenges facing honeybees — and pledging to contribute money to boost habitat for them and other pollinators. "Bees are just fuzzy little creatures that are out there to feed us," said Ryan Christiansen,...
mynbc5.com
Head of Vermont GOP clarifies why one candidate ran for four different primary races
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — After Vermont’s primary election last month, one Republican was nominated to run for four different state offices. It’s not the first time H. Brooke Paige has run for multiple offices during the same election cycle. He appeared on the primary ballot for attorney...
mynbc5.com
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the Vermont Lt. Governor's race
The race for Lieutenant Governor is down to two candidates, both of which are familiar faces to Vermont voters. The lieutenant governor's seat became open this year after incumbent Lt. Gov. Molly Gray ran unsuccessfully for Vermont's lone U.S. congressional seat against Sen. Becca Balint. Now, as the November general...
mynbc5.com
Cleaning out the garage? One nonprofit wants your old bikes and sewing machines
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The seasons are changing and if you are cleaning out the garage and find a bike or sewing machine you're looking to get rid of,Pedals for Progress & Sewing Peace wants to give them a new life. The New Jersey-based nonprofit is collecting all used bicycles...
mynbc5.com
Vermont financial experts react to the latest federal interest rate hike
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates ¾ of a percent Wednesday for the third consecutive time this year as the central bank moves aggressively to tackle rising inflation. “We anticipate that ongoing increases will be appropriate,” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said. “We are moving...
