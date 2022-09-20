ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

The “Fermilab Bubble”

I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
BATAVIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggled today with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s so far. Normal high is 73 degrees. Clouds keep increasing from the west as our next system gets closer. Scattered showers are expected overnight, especially midnight-3am.Saturday will feature a milder, southwest wind flow bringing temperatures into the 70s.Cold front brings breezy & cooler conditions Sunday with a 30% chance for showers.TONIGHT: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 55.SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 73.SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 59.SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TO 30 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form. Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
MyStateline.com

When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?

Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Mugginess lingers in Chicago ahead of cold front

CHICAGO - Transition day as we move from a hot air mass to a cool Canadian one. It will be warm and muggy this morning. Chicago should hit 80 degrees with southern burbs a little warmer, and northern burbs a few ticks cooler. The cold front oozes in and temps will ease back a bit late this afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Wednesday Forecast: Temps in 80s with chance of thunderstorms

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 30% chance for storms in the morning and scattered showers in mid afternoon to evening. Beach hazard statement has been issued for 7-9 ft waves through Thursday night. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 81. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Radar#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Live Doppler 5
CBS Chicago

Why is the concrete still decaying on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line flyover north of the Belmont Avenue stop is less than a year old – but for months, we have been documenting chunks of concrete falling from it.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the flyover still hasn't been fixed. And Franza has also learned what has been causing it to fall apart.We first told you about the problem with the concrete on the overpass six months ago. The Chicago Transit Authority told us it would be fixed by the end of the summer, but that has not happened.The physics lesson goes what goes...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits pedestrian near suburban Mokena

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the Metra Rock Island line was disrupted on Friday afternoon after a train his a pedestrian near south suburban Mokena.Around 3 p.m., Metra said in a tweet that inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near the cusp of New Lenox and Mokena because of the incident and that customers should expect extensive delays.CBS 2's chopper was over the scene Friday evening.Metra said the victim is 20-year-old woman who lived of Mokena, but said they cannot release a name yet Friday night. The woman was south and approached the tracks. The train engineer reported blowing the horn and using the emergency brake, and the jogger appeared to hesitate, but continued and was struck, Metra said.A death investigation is under way.The agency said trains did not Friday evening because of the incident. Metra said customers should expect extensive delays.
MOKENA, IL
WGN TV

Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours

MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy