Fall is here so when will first snowflakes fall in Chicago?
Chicago - There are sure signs of fall all around us. Temperatures tumbled into the 30s in our colder spots Friday morning. Woodstock dipped to a chilly 36 degrees for their morning low. It was the coldest start to a day in over three months. Last night was a perfect...
The “Fermilab Bubble”
I live in the “Fermilab Bubble,” in Batavia. Almost 95 percent of the time when a storm passes through, it never hits the Bubble, basically a two mile radius around Fermilab. What is the cause of this?. William Arthun, Batavia. Dear William,. The so-called “Fermilab Bubble,” in which...
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures struggled today with highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s so far. Normal high is 73 degrees. Clouds keep increasing from the west as our next system gets closer. Scattered showers are expected overnight, especially midnight-3am.Saturday will feature a milder, southwest wind flow bringing temperatures into the 70s.Cold front brings breezy & cooler conditions Sunday with a 30% chance for showers.TONIGHT: PASSING SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 55.SATURDAY: MIXED SKIES. MILD. HIGH 73.SATURDAY NIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. LOW 59.SUNDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS. HIGH 68. GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS TO 30 MPH.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form. Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
Mugginess lingers in Chicago ahead of cold front
CHICAGO - Transition day as we move from a hot air mass to a cool Canadian one. It will be warm and muggy this morning. Chicago should hit 80 degrees with southern burbs a little warmer, and northern burbs a few ticks cooler. The cold front oozes in and temps will ease back a bit late this afternoon.
Wednesday Forecast: Temps in 80s with chance of thunderstorms
CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a 30% chance for storms in the morning and scattered showers in mid afternoon to evening. Beach hazard statement has been issued for 7-9 ft waves through Thursday night. Winds: NNW 10-15. High: 81. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather...
Why is the concrete still decaying on the still-new CTA Brown Line flyover?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Brown Line flyover north of the Belmont Avenue stop is less than a year old – but for months, we have been documenting chunks of concrete falling from it.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, the flyover still hasn't been fixed. And Franza has also learned what has been causing it to fall apart.We first told you about the problem with the concrete on the overpass six months ago. The Chicago Transit Authority told us it would be fixed by the end of the summer, but that has not happened.The physics lesson goes what goes...
Fall Festivals to Visit Around Chicago: Huntley Fall Fest, Long Grove Apple Fest and More
Looking for ways to ring in the new season? Well, the Chicago area has plenty of fall festivals hitting the streets. From music festivals to Halloween events, local businesses have set the stage for seasonal festivities to commence in the area. Here are some ways to enjoy autumn around the...
Iowa man, missing for 6 days after flying into O'Hare, reunited with family
The Iowa family of Matthew Fryslie, 62, who disappeared after flying into O’Hare a week ago is thanking Chicagoans for helping find him. During the storms that moved through, someone saw him sitting in the pouring rain and got him to a hospital.
Chicago, Cook County Move From ‘Medium' to ‘Low' COVID Community Level
Following improvements in COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations, both Chicago and Cook County have shifted from a "medium" to "low" COVID community level status for the first time in months, according to health officials. As of Friday, all Chicago-area counties in Illinois are listed at "low" community level status, a...
Investigation Reveals What Sparked Explosion That Caused Chicago Building Collapse
The source of an explosion that led to a now-fatal partial building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this week was revealed by city fire officials Friday to be " the ignition of natural gas." "The CFD Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) has determined the source of the explosion to...
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago
Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
4 dead in Chicago suburb after barricade situation, fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. — The medical examiner said four people were killed after officials responded to a barricade situation and house fire in suburban Oak Forest Friday morning. The city on Twitter said police had a barricade subject in a domestic situation on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 7 a.m. SkyCam 9 […]
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmland Property Lured Many in Chicago Area
It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, Ill., staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farm land, online advertisements for “Norris Outdoor Adventure” showed water slides, a rope swing, games...
Metra train hits pedestrian near suburban Mokena
MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Service on the Metra Rock Island line was disrupted on Friday afternoon after a train his a pedestrian near south suburban Mokena.Around 3 p.m., Metra said in a tweet that inbound and outbound train movement was stopped near the cusp of New Lenox and Mokena because of the incident and that customers should expect extensive delays.CBS 2's chopper was over the scene Friday evening.Metra said the victim is 20-year-old woman who lived of Mokena, but said they cannot release a name yet Friday night. The woman was south and approached the tracks. The train engineer reported blowing the horn and using the emergency brake, and the jogger appeared to hesitate, but continued and was struck, Metra said.A death investigation is under way.The agency said trains did not Friday evening because of the incident. Metra said customers should expect extensive delays.
Rainfall measurements out for Tuesday’s downpours
MEASUREMENTS OF HEAVIER CHICAGO RAINFALLS OUT OF TUESDAY EVENING’S THUNDERY, WINDY AND LIGHTNING PUNCTUATED DOWNPOURS–PLUS DRAMATIC VIEWS OF ONE OF THE STORMS SWEEPING INTO THE CRYSTAL LAKE AREA . Warm season rains are notoriously unevenly distributed–with dramatic downpours hitting one area while many others receive NOT A DROP....
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
