VIDEO: Scissor-wielding Florida man stabs person over 40 times at store, deputies say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Punta Gorda after stabbing another man with scissors over 40 times Monday, according to deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the stabbing happened at the Trading Post at Burnt Store Marina.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, 36-year-old Edmond Clarke, standing at a counter when he grabbed a pair of scissors from a cup and is seen moving toward the victim. The video released by deputies cuts out before the stabbing is showed.

Deputies said the “brutal” attack came without warning and lasted for several minutes as the suspect continued getting other knives to attack the victim. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was stabbed over 40 times in the head, neck, and torso.

“This disgusting crime will not be tolerated in Lee County,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. “I am proud of the quick response of our deputies that helped save the victim’s life, and the hard work of my detectives to take Clarke off the street.”

The victim was airlifted to Gulf Coast Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Clarke was arrested on a charge for attempted murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.