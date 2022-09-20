ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
27east.com

Campbell May Do Time for Amagansett Hit-and-Run, Attorney Says

Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then fled the scene, may be looking at jail time after all. According... more. A third defendant in the five-person swarm, snatch and run theft at Balenciaga in East ... 20 Sep 2022...
AMAGANSETT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defendants#In The Future#Municipalities#Theft#Snatch#Wainscott#Hampton Town Board#Oakwood Court#Fbi
Daily Voice

Deer Park Man Admits To Selling Fentanyl To West Babylon Man Who Fatally Overdosed

A 33-year-old Long Island man admitted he sold fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed during a virtual Narcotics Anonymous meeting earlier this year. Vito Frabizio, of Deer Park, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Sept. 22.
WEST BABYLON, NY
Dark Reading

Hackers Paralyze 911 Operations in Suffolk County, NY

A Sept. 8 ransomware attack on Suffolk County government systems in New York continues to wreak havoc on citizens of the area, driving overwhelmed 911 operators working without the aid of computers to call for backup. The ransomware attack means that emergency operators are working with pen and paper, then...
Register Citizen

Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges

BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
FAIRFIELD, CT
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 22

MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island Road, according to a police report filed on July 28. The theft... more. AMAGANSETT — A 53-year-old Brooklyn man contacted Town Police on July 31 to report someone had stolen a painting from his deceased mother’s house. The painting is valued at $10,000. According to the police report, the man said his mother’s home on Montauk Highway in Amagansett was sold in May and in July he realized the painting was missing. Family members have been in touch with the person who has it, who the man said was uncooperative. He doesn’t want to press charges but would like the painting back. MONTAUK — On August 18, an Astoria man reported his white ... 15 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing

Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy