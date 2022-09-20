Read full article on original website
Related
27east.com
Campbell May Do Time for Amagansett Hit-and-Run, Attorney Says
Daniel Campbell, who struck and killed 18-year-old Devesh Samtani on Old Stone Highway in Amagansett last year then fled the scene, may be looking at jail time after all. According... more. A third defendant in the five-person swarm, snatch and run theft at Balenciaga in East ... 20 Sep 2022...
Holbrook Bar Bouncer Covered Camera Before Fatally Beating 32-Year-Old Customer, DA Says
After removing his shirt and using it to cover a security camera, a bouncer at a New York sports bar brutally beat a 32-year-old customer, who would die in the hospital 11 days later, prosecutors alleged. Long Island’s David Cruz, age 31, of Medford, was indicted for first-degree manslaughter Thursday,...
Know Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing From Central Islip Store
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly stole items from a Home Depot Store. The incident took place at the Home Depot in Central Islip on Friday, Sept. 16, Suffolk County Police said. The men stole Romex brand electrical wire from the...
Mastic Beach Man Accused Of Attempting To Rob Bank In Coram
Police on Long Island captured a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank but ran off when the teller refused to comply. Jonathan Buchanan, age 37, of Mastic Beach, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the attempted robbery which took place on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the M&T Bank in Coram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
Lake Grove Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty in Death of Labrador Retriever
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a Lake Grove woman with animal cruelty charges for allowing a dog to be left inside of a van for 5 1/2 hours on a 90 degree day, causing the dog's death. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA...
Deer Park Man Admits To Selling Fentanyl To West Babylon Man Who Fatally Overdosed
A 33-year-old Long Island man admitted he sold fentanyl to a man who fatally overdosed during a virtual Narcotics Anonymous meeting earlier this year. Vito Frabizio, of Deer Park, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Dark Reading
Hackers Paralyze 911 Operations in Suffolk County, NY
A Sept. 8 ransomware attack on Suffolk County government systems in New York continues to wreak havoc on citizens of the area, driving overwhelmed 911 operators working without the aid of computers to call for backup. The ransomware attack means that emergency operators are working with pen and paper, then...
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield officials hit with new criminal charges
BRIDGEPORT — Two former Fairfield town officials and a local developer, awaiting trial for allegedly conspiring to dump highly contaminated soil on town property, were hit with new charges Thursday after town officials said they discovered dangerous amounts of PCBs under the Penfield Pavilion. Scott Bartlett, former Fairfield Public...
‘Personal Information’ Accessed in Suffolk County Cyberattack
Suffolk County is warning residents that “personal information” has been accessed by hackers who attacked the county’s computer system two weeks ago, and is advising people to track their accounts and credit reports.
News 12
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt. The owner of Hauppauge's Sloth Encounters, Larry Wallach, began visiting homes with his sloths after a Suffolk County Supreme Court judge temporarily shut down his business. Islip...
27east.com
East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 22
MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island Road, according to a police report filed on July 28. The theft... more. AMAGANSETT — A 53-year-old Brooklyn man contacted Town Police on July 31 to report someone had stolen a painting from his deceased mother’s house. The painting is valued at $10,000. According to the police report, the man said his mother’s home on Montauk Highway in Amagansett was sold in May and in July he realized the painting was missing. Family members have been in touch with the person who has it, who the man said was uncooperative. He doesn’t want to press charges but would like the painting back. MONTAUK — On August 18, an Astoria man reported his white ... 15 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
longisland.com
Amityville Man Under Arrest After Drunk Driving Crash Seriously Injures His Passenger
Suffolk County Police today arrested an Amityville man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median ½...
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
News 12
County comptroller: Suffolk employees will be paid on time despite effects of cyber intrusion
Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy is assuring county employees that they will be paid on time despite the recent cyber intrusion. Kennedy says the process has become more challenging since emails are still down. However, he says the 10,000 Suffolk employees will be paid on Thursday, which is their scheduled payday.
Suffolk officials: Cyber criminals threaten to post stolen data from attack unless county cooperates
Officials say those responsible for a a cyber intrusion in Suffolk are now threatening to post stolen data unless the county cooperates.
NewsTimes
Death of retired Newtown police sergeant found in Naugatuck cemetery still under investigation
NAUGATUCK — The state office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still investigating the death of John Cole, a retired Newtown police sergeant found dead at a local cemetery this week. A spokesperson for the medical examiner said Cole's cause of death is pending further studies, while the manner...
Bald eagle with broken wing rescued on Sunrise Highway in Suffolk County
A bald eagle is on the mend after apparently being hit by a truck in Suffolk County.
Comments / 0