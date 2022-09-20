Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAND TV
Police: Student sent to hospital; Lanphier High School teacher arrested for aggravated battery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Police arrested a Lanphier High School teacher after an altercation with a student on Monday. According to police, Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery after an altercation sent a 15-year-old student to the hospital. Akers told police, a student was punching him...
Teacher arrested after fight with student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield teacher was arrested earlier this week after he became involved in a fight with a student. Adrian Akers, a teacher at Lanphier High School, was arrested on Monday and is now on paid administrative leave. The student involved in this fight with Akers was injured to the point that […]
foxillinois.com
Most asbestos cleared from Pillsbury Mills Plant, report shows
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, Chris Richmond, provided an update this week on the environmental study at the Pillsbury Mills Plant. The study was completed in late August by Fehr Graham. The final report shows much of the asbestos in the abandoned facility was...
wmay.com
Semi Driver Dies After I-55 Collision
A semi driver is dead after crashing into another big rig in the construction zone on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Thursday. Illinois State Police say traffic was slowing down because of the road work, but one of the trucks failed to slow down in time and rear-ended the other semi. The driver of the truck that collided with the other semi was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Coroner Jim Allmon identifies him as 67-year-old Frank Amendola of Somonauk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxillinois.com
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
Road construction coming to Sangamon Co. village
JEROME, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in the Sangamon County village of Jerome will have to adjust their travels in the coming week as a road construction project begins on several streets. Leonard Street will be the first road to be closed for this project. Starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, the road will close for […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
WAND TV
Decatur Firefighters recognized for saving an unconscious woman from a house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department presented two of their firefighters with commendations for rescuing an unconscious female from a house fire in July. Captain Mike Emmerd and Firefighter Lucas Melton were recognized for their life saving efforts on Thursday. According to the Fire Department the female involved in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
WAND TV
Somonauk man killed in Montgomery Co. crash identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County coroner has identified a man who died in a Montgomery County crash Thursday. The crash happened on Interstate 55 around 1 p.m. near mile marker 75. Frank Amendola, 67, of Somonauk, Illinois was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. after being rushed...
foxillinois.com
Stop the Bleed class offered at Springfield Memorial Hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is offering a class to help people recognize life-threatening bleeding and to respond quickly and effectively using three methods of bleeding control. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on October 1 in the Curtis Theatre Classroom of the Memorial...
Central Illinois Proud
Boil Order issued in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break has caused a boil order to go into effect in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Public Works press release, the water main break occurred near Reinthaler Road and Benjamin Lane. Due to the break, the water that was supplied to the water main was shut down, which cut off the domestic water supply to that area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxillinois.com
Two Central A&M High School students injured in crash
MOWEAQUA, Ill (WICS) — Two Central A&M students were involved in an accident on Thursday, the school principal announced. Both students were taken to the hospital due to the crash. Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown said the students involved in the accident were injured, but the outlook is positive.
foxillinois.com
District 186 outlines protocols for altercations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is on paid leave after an altercation with a student. Adrian Akers was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated battery. He claims a 15-year-old student punched him multiple times before he picked the boy up and held him down until...
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
wmay.com
Riverton Truck Stop Nearing Completion
The long-awaited truck stop at Interstate 72 and the Riverton exit is nearing completion… and could be open in early October. Ground was broken on the site in August of 2021, with initial plans for an opening in the spring of this year. That was later pushed back to summer, then pushed back again. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says supply chain issues have slowed construction. Riverton officials say there have also been delays in hiring and training staff for the TA Express, which includes a gas station, a convenience store, food from Little Caesar’s and Taco John’s, and a laundry facility.
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
wlds.com
Chandlerville, Virginia Among Departments Called to Rural Structure Fire Tuesday Night
Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in Mason County last night. According to a report from Chandlerville Fire Department Assistant Chief Cory Simpson this afternoon, they received a call of a structure fire at 8:18 pm Tuesday at a rural residence on county road 300 North in Mason County.
foxillinois.com
Balloon release planned in memory of 11-year-old Chatham girl
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Parents who have children at Glenwood Intermediate School are coming together next month to say a final goodbye to a young Chatham girl. Destiny Kling, 11, died from a gunshot wound on Oct. 14, 2021. She was a 6th grader within the Ball-Chatham School District.
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Children’s power wheel cars are taking the City of Bloomington by storm. Toy vehicles have been parked in a Bloomington parking lot off Clinton Street near Schooner’s Bar for at least the past month. According to Bloomington Police and local residents, it started...
Comments / 0