Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman says her water is shut off multiple times a month by Bessemer Utilities, causing issues for her restaurant and catering business. It all began in November 2021 when Bessemer Utilities surprised Chef Julia May at Homestyle Kitchen with a $41,000 bill. “When...
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Birmingham VA holding job fair on September 24
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham VA Health Care System will host a job fair Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic, located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd., Irondale, AL 35210. Birmingham VA staff members will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical...
Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Homewood approves cost of living adjustment for all city employees, firefighters
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After months of working overtime because of staffing shortages, Homewood firefighters are hoping to soon see some relief with the city approving raises for all city employees on September 22. President of Homewood Firefighters Association Local 1288 Mark Robison said the department has lost 30 employees...
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
Jefferson County's slow response to business burglary allows thieves to double dip
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway spoke to WVTM 13 on Thursday after the owner of Forestdale Discount Tire and Wheel voiced frustration and concerns about how long it took deputies to respond to a burglary at the business this week. Pettway said there was at least one major issue that caused the "delayed" response. Watch the video above to learn more.
Police investigating north Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide on the city’s northside Thursday morning. The investigation is taking place in the 4100 block of 43rd Avenue N. No further details have been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
How to prepare for emergencies on a budget
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are more storms forming in the tropics. Our First Alert Weather team is paying close attention to one in particular. If we’re in the path of a storm, having what you need for your family is critical, but a lot of us don’t have extra money to spend right now.
3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
Birmingham Water Works: What is it? Where did it come from? And who’s holding the reins?
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Billing issues, callouts from the mayor, and recent confusion over the board chair’s resignation have kept the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) in the news and in local conversation for the better part of a year.
2 arrested for attempted murder in Gadsden
According to GPD, officers were called to the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 where they discovered a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injury.
Tuscaloosa City School Employees’ Raises to Go Into Effect in October
The Tuscaloosa City School Board unanimously approved raises for TCS employees at Tuesday night's school board meeting that will go into effect on October 1. According to TCS Core Notes newsletter, TCS employees can expect raises between 4 percent and 20.81 percent, based off of raise approved by the state. The release stated educators who have worked the longest will receive the highest percent raise.
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
