DeSantis ‘can’t confirm’ speculated migrant flight to Delaware

By Dylan Abad, Libbey Dean
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Democrats and Republicans continue to battle over the planeloads of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last week. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to confirm rumors that another plane was scheduled to arrive in Delaware.

“I cannot confirm that,” DeSantis said during a press conference centered around tax relief .

Florida flies ‘illegal immigrants’ to Martha’s Vineyard

The cost of the flights has already taken center stage in the political debate over the governor’s plan.

News Channel 8 found that two payments from the Relocation Program for Unauthorized Aliens to Vertol Systems Company, Inc. collectively cost taxpayers over $1.565 million, according to state data. The first payment to fund the flights to Martha’s Vineyard cost $615,000. The second payment, filed on Sept. 19, was for $950,000.

In a press conference last week the governor said , “the legislature gave me $12 million dollars. We’re going to spend every penny of that.”

The budget was passed with bipartisan support earlier this year. However, some Democrats were uneasy about the governor’s comment.

Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard file class action suit against DeSantis

“You’re making a decision that is not easy, but it’s for the entire budget.” Rep. Anna Eskamani said. “With that being said, the $12 million was of concern to myself.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats condemned the flights saying DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott should “start behaving like governors and stop behaving like human traffickers.”

The governor has repeatedly stated his intentions are to transport migrants to sanctuary locations where benefits and work opportunities are more abundant.

“The idea is because they have more benefits, people will be more able to stick,” DeSantis said. “If I could do it all in Florida, I would.”

Art Tist
3d ago

I wish it was. I would donate for transportation of Illegals to sanctuary cities. A recording and signature will be needed even though Biden can do as he pleases. Democrats spent 120 Billion dollars last month alone. Joe Biden ✍🏻 can stop this now!

rob
3d ago

Go ron,.. send them to obidens beach front home and include 1 free hour hour of bike rentals including a free riding lesson with a signed medical waiver!

