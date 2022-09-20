Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Businesses Open During Construction
It’s easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project as well as the new 5 Guys and Jersey Mikes locations. During this work, Prescott Valley Town Center...
azbex.com
TownePlace Suites Proposed in Prescott Valley
Beck Legacy Group – managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites in Prescott Valley – wants to bring another hotel to the area. The company is proposing a 93-room Marriott TownePlace Suites hotel on the NEC of Glassford Hill and Florentine Roads. Beck Legacy Group will also serve as managing partner for the new hotel.
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Announced 2023 Minimum Wage
The minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase to $16.80 beginning on January 1, 2023. On November 8, 2016, the voters of Flagstaff wrote and passed The Minimum Wage Act (“the Act”) as a citizen’s initiative (Proposition 414). The Act, which is codified in Title 15 of the Flagstaff City Code, prescribes that beginning in 2023, the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living. Pursuant to the Act, “[t]he increases in the cost of living shall be measured by the percentage increase as of August of the immediately preceding year over the level as of August of the previous year of the consumer price index (all urban consumers, U.S. city average for all items)” (15-01-001-0003(B)). The increase shall be rounded to the nearest $0.05.
prescottenews.com
Update on Critical Race Theory in Prescott Schools – Buz Williams
In June of this year, I was attending a Republican gathering at which a couple of the people who were running for the Prescott Unified School Governing Board spoke. I was impressed by one of those candidates, Brooks Compton. Brooks is a single parent and father, who decided to run for the Board when he found out that at least one of our schools is teaching Critical Race Theory, (CRT). or at the very least something so similar as to be indistinguishable from CRT. It was being taught at Mile High Middle School, in a 7th grade class, innocuously titled “Life Skills”. Mr. Compton said he had proof.
L.A. Weekly
Athish Nagarajan, Dhinesh Nagarajan, Gnanappan Nagarajan, and Vijaya Lakshmi-Gopal Killed in Truck Accident on Interstate 17 [Sedona, AZ]
Car vs Tractor-Trailer Collision on Interstate 17 Claimed the Lives of Four People. The fatal incident happened around 2:15 p.m., at the Sedona exit along Interstate 17. According to the police, a family of four were stopped at a stop sign when a truck, who’s breaks reportedly failed, collided into the family’s sedan. Both vehicles wrecked into a nearby embankment, trapping four passengers inside the sedan.
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
SignalsAZ
Monsoons, Rattlesnakes, Fall Events in Prescott, Ultimate Holiday Guide in Prescott Valley, Bradshaw Football – September 21st, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they Bradshaw’s football loss, Tormé in Prescott, holiday events and the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide, local deals, events, and more. Buckle up...
prescottenews.com
Arizona Oncology Set To Expand to New Location in Prescott
New Practice to Provide More Space, Additional Cancer Treatments to Prescott-Area Patients. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest cancer centers in Arizona with more than 70 physicians, will break ground on its new Prescott practice on Saturday, Sept. 24. The new 22,000 square-foot comprehensive care center, located at 5430 Landmark...
prescottenews.com
The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking information concerning a pharmacy robbery at Walgreens
One suspect was a male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and blue jeans. The other suspect was male in his twenties, wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and gray pants. The suspects took narcotics from the pharmacy. Fortunately, no employees were injured. Officers, including a police...
arizonasuntimes.com
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
theprescotttimes.com
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
ABC 15 News
DPS: Four dead after failed brakes cause fiery crash on I-17 near Sedona
Four people are dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 17 near Sedona. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were called to milepost 298, Sedona exit, for reports of a crash involving a tractor-trailer loaded with glass. When troopers arrived they found a...
12news.com
Cave Creek Italian restaurant named 'most authentic' in all of Phoenix
Cave Creek Italian restaurant Pomodoro was recently named the "most authentic" in all of Phoenix. Emily Pritchard gives us a tour.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
This is the Most Expensive Home in Sedona to Ever Hit the Market
Eagle Mountain Estate, located on 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road, is Sedona’s most expensive residential listing to date at $19.445 million. The luxury Tuscan-style Villa is one of Arizona’s finest and most extraordinary properties with over 57 acres for sale by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Agent Devin Johnston.
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Dept. Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Suspect in Attempted Theft
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify a male subject who attempted a burglary at Circle K, 2727 N. Glassford Hill Rd. in Prescott Valley. The suspect went behind the counter and attempted to steal eight packs of cigarettes. When confronted by an employee at the entrance door, the suspect returned the cigarettes and left the scene in a blue Scion XB, which was driven by an unknown female.
