Just before midnight Harris County Precinct 3 Constables attempted to stop a black Chevrolet truck in the area of Wallisville and Beltway 8 in far east Harris County. The driver accelerated and fled at speeds of close to 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued around the Beltway to I-69 and north. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constables joined in the pursuit along with DPS. A Harris County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was en route to downtown Houston diverted to assist. As they crossed into Montgomery County Harris County units disengaged. DPS continued north assisted by Cleveland, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and finally Livingston Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have had a rifle in the vehicle also and with the license plates belonging to a Toyota. As the chase came into Livingston with the Harris County helicopter overhead, a Polk County Deputy, who was working an off-duty extra job at the Ford dealer was able to get spikes strips down and damage a front tire of the suspect. The suspect traveled east on Pan American Highway until he finally stopped. Police ordered him several times over the loudspeaker to exit the vehicle. They were finally able to get the male in custody and took possession of an AR-15. Once in custody charges were refused in Harris County as officers were told the computers were down. Polk County then took custody of the male. The total pursuit which lasted just over an hour was close to 80 miles.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO