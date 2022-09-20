Read full article on original website
Related
Port Arthur News
Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
kjas.com
Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested
Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
12-year-old Texas girl shoots dad in plot with other girl to kill their families, sheriff says
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A 12-year-old girl shot her father and then shot herself in the head in a plot with another girl to kill their families, officials said Thursday night. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in northwest Parker County, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTRE
2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A shooting in Parker County is linked to two juveniles planning to kill family members, according to Parker County Sheriff’s CID. Sheriff’s deputies found a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was located lying underneath the the juvenile. Her 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Parker County Sherriff’s Office.
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT TO LIVINGSTON
Just before midnight Harris County Precinct 3 Constables attempted to stop a black Chevrolet truck in the area of Wallisville and Beltway 8 in far east Harris County. The driver accelerated and fled at speeds of close to 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued around the Beltway to I-69 and north. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constables joined in the pursuit along with DPS. A Harris County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was en route to downtown Houston diverted to assist. As they crossed into Montgomery County Harris County units disengaged. DPS continued north assisted by Cleveland, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and finally Livingston Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have had a rifle in the vehicle also and with the license plates belonging to a Toyota. As the chase came into Livingston with the Harris County helicopter overhead, a Polk County Deputy, who was working an off-duty extra job at the Ford dealer was able to get spikes strips down and damage a front tire of the suspect. The suspect traveled east on Pan American Highway until he finally stopped. Police ordered him several times over the loudspeaker to exit the vehicle. They were finally able to get the male in custody and took possession of an AR-15. Once in custody charges were refused in Harris County as officers were told the computers were down. Polk County then took custody of the male. The total pursuit which lasted just over an hour was close to 80 miles.
KFDM-TV
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFDM-TV
Colmesneil student charged with making threat to shoot other students
TYLER COUNTY — From Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford - On Wednesday, September On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 PM, Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil ISD, in response to a report of terroristic threat. While on scene, Deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements, as well video footage from the school.
KFDM-TV
Grand jury indicts woman in death of puppy she forgot was left outside in extreme heat
GROVES — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a woman for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, a third degree felony that could send her to jail for up to ten years if she's convicted of the crime. The puppy was left in a cage without food or water, on...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for killing cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics
The Beaumont Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip Oct. 15, 2021, with a video. The video showed subjects torturing and killing a cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics and kicking it, police said. Special Investigators assigned to the Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit were able...
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms violation
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violation. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on February 8 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from US Attorney Brit Featherston.
KTRE
Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman employed as an at-home caretaker, accessed over $70,00 through ATM withdrawals, forged checks, use of her employer’s credit card, and wire transfers, according to an affidavit. Nancy Kay Boyd, 56, has been charged with financial...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg
Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll
An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
kjas.com
Shady Acres releases statement about Johnnie Odom 101st birthday party
The following is a statement released by Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton regarding a recent 101st birthday party for resident Johnnie Odom:. Residents and staff of Shady Acres along with family members and local dignitaries celebrated the 101st birthday of Johnnie Odom. Mrs. Odom is a US Navy veteran having served during World War II (WWII) stationed at San Diego, California. Mrs. Odom now resides at Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton, Texas.
kjas.com
Five juveniles in custody after high speed chase followed $700 theft of tobacco products
Lufkin Police say five suspects are in custody after a high speed chase followed a $700.00 theft of tobacco products from a convenience store early Wednesday morning. KTRE 9 News in Lufkin is reporting that it all began at about 2:30, and eneded in Diboll after the suspects, in a Jeep Cherokee, fled from officers at up to 100 miles-per-hour.
KTRE
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
Comments / 0