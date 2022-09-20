ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

Port Arthur News

Robbery escalates into fatal shooting; detectives interviewing witnesses

BEAUMONT — On Wednesday at 10:37 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of E. Simmons in reference to a victim of a shooting. Upon arrival, the victim, a 46-year-old Beaumont man, advised that a male known as “Randle,” (later identified as Randle Cormier a 20-year-old Beaumont man), was at his residence.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Man missing from Kountze found murdered, suspect arrested

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis announced Friday that the body of a missing Kountze man has been found and it turned out that he had been murdered. Meanwhile, Davis says the accused killer, who confessed and led them to his body, has been charged with murder and other crimes. Roy...
KOUNTZE, TX
KTRE

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds linked to murder plot in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A shooting in Parker County is linked to two juveniles planning to kill family members, according to Parker County Sheriff’s CID. Sheriff’s deputies found a 12-year-old female lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was located lying underneath the the juvenile. Her 38-year-old father was located inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Parker County Sherriff’s Office.
LUFKIN, TX
12NewsNow

Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself Wednesday night in Jasper County

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HARRIS COUNTY PURSUIT TO LIVINGSTON

Just before midnight Harris County Precinct 3 Constables attempted to stop a black Chevrolet truck in the area of Wallisville and Beltway 8 in far east Harris County. The driver accelerated and fled at speeds of close to 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued around the Beltway to I-69 and north. Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 4 Constables joined in the pursuit along with DPS. A Harris County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was en route to downtown Houston diverted to assist. As they crossed into Montgomery County Harris County units disengaged. DPS continued north assisted by Cleveland, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, and finally Livingston Police and Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was believed to have had a rifle in the vehicle also and with the license plates belonging to a Toyota. As the chase came into Livingston with the Harris County helicopter overhead, a Polk County Deputy, who was working an off-duty extra job at the Ford dealer was able to get spikes strips down and damage a front tire of the suspect. The suspect traveled east on Pan American Highway until he finally stopped. Police ordered him several times over the loudspeaker to exit the vehicle. They were finally able to get the male in custody and took possession of an AR-15. Once in custody charges were refused in Harris County as officers were told the computers were down. Polk County then took custody of the male. The total pursuit which lasted just over an hour was close to 80 miles.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Colmesneil student charged with making threat to shoot other students

TYLER COUNTY — From Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford - On Wednesday, September On Wednesday, September 21st, 2022, at approximately 5:00 PM, Tyler County Deputies responded to Colmesneil ISD, in response to a report of terroristic threat. While on scene, Deputies gathered evidence including multiple witness statements, as well video footage from the school.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
SILSBEE, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking, firearms violation

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violation. Tywayne Marquis Parker, 31, pleaded guilty on February 8 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a news release from US Attorney Brit Featherston.
BEAUMONT, TX
KTRE

Caretaker charged for fleecing Polk County woman’s finances

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman employed as an at-home caretaker, accessed over $70,00 through ATM withdrawals, forged checks, use of her employer’s credit card, and wire transfers, according to an affidavit. Nancy Kay Boyd, 56, has been charged with financial...
POLK COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

UPDATED - Two people dead following apparent murder suicide at Harrisburg

Two people are dead following what is believed to be a murder suicide that took place on Wednesday evening in the Harrisburg Community east of Jasper. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies believe a man shot a woman, who was reportedly staying at the home, and then turned the gun on himself, following an apparent dispute or argument.
JASPER, TX
KICKS 105

Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll

An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
DIBOLL, TX
1 dead in a 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A 74-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Lufkin. Lufkin Police Department responded to the intersection of North Timberland Dr. at Atkinson Dr. Hunter Lackey, 40, was driving a 1996 Saturn Sedan with Lucy Geishaker, 74, in the passenger seat when he he...
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

Shady Acres releases statement about Johnnie Odom 101st birthday party

The following is a statement released by Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton regarding a recent 101st birthday party for resident Johnnie Odom:. Residents and staff of Shady Acres along with family members and local dignitaries celebrated the 101st birthday of Johnnie Odom. Mrs. Odom is a US Navy veteran having served during World War II (WWII) stationed at San Diego, California. Mrs. Odom now resides at Shady Acres Health & Rehabilitation in Newton, Texas.
NEWTON, TX
KTRE

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, TX

