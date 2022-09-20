The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna was the site of the latest Ribbon Cutting held by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. The historic motel is under new ownership and an Open House was held Wednesday evening. Many community members and friends came to see the beautiful and historic building and facilities. Todd & Vicki Virden announced the new on-site managers, Gary and Paula Blake, to the community and served food and drinks to all the visitors. Several Chamber members, the Blakes, and Virden's family posed for the Ribbon Cutting photo above. Available at the property are a cabin, rooms, and RV Park and a laundry facility.

SANTA ANNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO