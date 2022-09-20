Read full article on original website
APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol
KWTX
Central Texas school district takes precautions after threat reported on campus
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - Gholson Independent School District officials are assuring students and parents the campus is safe and secure while they investigate a reported threat. Gholson Superintendent Heather McCartney told KWTX News 10 a report of a student making a threatening comment was received through the district’s anonymous alert system Thursday, and that the threat was quickly investigated.
brownwoodnews.com
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
brownwoodnews.com
Keep Brownwood Beautiful beginning groundwork, installation of Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza
Keep Brownwood Beautiful issued the following information Friday:. Tomorrow is the day! In the morning Keep Brownwood Beautiful begins the groundwork and installation of a “Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza.” You may be wondering, where is Community Plaza or what is a Contemplation Labyrinth, and maybe even who or what is Keep Brownwood Beautiful? Well, let me tell you.
‘We were going to be the best’: Former principal of Brownwood school speaks on rising through ranks, Blue Ribbon school award
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – East Elementary School in Brownwood was named one out of 31 Texas public school nominees for the National Blue Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education. The former principal responsible for bringing the once F-rated school to an A-rated school says she’s proud of her work and even more so, […]
colemantoday.com
Ribbon Cutting Held for Texas Ranger Motel
The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna was the site of the latest Ribbon Cutting held by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. The historic motel is under new ownership and an Open House was held Wednesday evening. Many community members and friends came to see the beautiful and historic building and facilities. Todd & Vicki Virden announced the new on-site managers, Gary and Paula Blake, to the community and served food and drinks to all the visitors. Several Chamber members, the Blakes, and Virden's family posed for the Ribbon Cutting photo above. Available at the property are a cabin, rooms, and RV Park and a laundry facility.
brownwoodnews.com
Sports events among topics discussed at recent BMDD meeting
The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board (BMDD) opened up their meeting with a call to order and moved right on to approve the minutes from the last board meeting back on August 16, 2022. The motion to approve the minutes was unanimous. Next, Robert Anders, the Brownwood Sports Coordinator, went...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 22
September 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 3 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Extension Office. 10 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office.
brownwoodnews.com
Drawing Classes Offered at Art Center
Learn how to draw, or improve your drawing skills, in a series of classes coming to the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. All skill levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Classes will be Wednesday mornings, 10 am to 11:30 am, Sept. 28 through Oct. 26. The cost is $20 per session. The only supplies needed are a sketch pad and pencil. Prepayment is not required.
JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early
BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Green Leafroller Worms Peaking in North Texas Trees, Not a Major Worry, Experts Say
If you've noticed a few more worms than usual in your trees you're not alone. Many people around North Texas have been reporting a rise in "tree worms," experts say are called leafrollers. The worms end up being moths that feed on sugarberry and hackberry trees and they're thriving after...
San Angelo LIVE!
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County...
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
brownwoodnews.com
42 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 42 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 42 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 38 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 13 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
