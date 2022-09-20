ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This restaurant has the ‘absolute best’ ribs in Tennessee, according to one ranking

By Alicia Patton
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are you in Tennessee craving a plate of piping hot, perfectly sauced, fall-off-the-bone ribs? If so, food experts have ranked one bar-b-que chain to have the best of the best in the Volunteer State.

Mashed , the ultimate destination for food lovers, recently ranked the best place to get an authentic plate of ribs in every state.

According to the rankings, the food website found that the best ribs in Tennessee can be found at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint which has multiple locations across Middle Tennessee.

The list shows that Martin’s Bar-B-Que is known for its top-notch spare ribs, whole-hog style cooking and meats, sauces and sides —which according to Mash — the cooks get up at the break of dawn to make fresh daily.

The Bar-B-Que joint proudly boasts a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor with reviewers rating the food as “some of the best ribs I’ve ever had.”

According to the restaurant’s website , the restaurant’s owner, Pat Martin, learned the art of smoking meat in West Tennessee and opened the first Martin’s B-B-Que restaurant in Nolensville in October 2006.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que can be found in Nolensville, Mt. Juliet, Spring Hill, and has several locations in Nashville .

