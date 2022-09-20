ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

NJ.com

St. Peter’s Prep student earns place among top 1% in nation

A St. Peter’s Prep student is in select company after he was named a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Akshat Agarwal, a senior, is one of 16,000 high school students across the nation — putting him in the top 1% — to reach this far in the program, which is based on outstanding achievement on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in 2021.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Kearny, NJ
CBS New York

Video of brawl following Elizabeth High School football game goes viral

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Video of a high school fight in which two kids were injured is spreading on social media and has some New Jersey parents on edge.CBS2's Thalia Perez has more on parents' concerns."The sad part about it is these are young people who, without any remorse, stomp, kick repeatedly a gentleman that we saw on the ground, already unconscious, and other kids jumping on top of each other," said Salaam Ismial, director of National United Youth Council Inc.As disturbing as the video is to watch, police said the brawl left two brothers, ages 17 and 19, hospitalized. Police...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Who’s lighting it up? HS football season stat leaders in the NJIC through Week 3

We’re already coming up on the one month mark of the 2022 high school football season in New Jersey. The first four weeks, if you include Week 0, have flown by, giving us a small taste of what’s to come over the next couple of months. There has already been standout performances from teams and individuals in all five conferences across the state, including the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s toughest coaches have to soften their approach. But is it a good thing?

The pack of toned, fidgety boys gathered every March 1 at Mountain Lakes High School in Morris County, prepared to be pushed to their physical and mental limits. But before they could cradle a ball, loft a pass, or finish a single drill, the teenagers first had to prove they had the fortitude to earn a spot on the school’s famed, high-octane lacrosse team. It meant finishing a five-mile run in brisk time — or faster than the best time their avid runner and head coach, Tim Flynn, had ran five miles that year.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Boxing Scene

Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao - Face To Face at Final Presser

Unified junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will put his hardware on the line in the main event against Brazilian standout Robson Conceicao this Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (photos by Mikey Williams)
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Second arrest made in Kearny homicide, HCPO says

A second arrest has been made in the Sept. 20 Kearny homicide that took the life of a local man, and like the previous arrest, it does not charge a defendant with causing the death, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said today. Matthew Kochell, 32, of Kearny, is charged with...
KEARNY, NJ
roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson inks lease to bring primary care practice to Wayne

NAI James E. Hanson on Tuesday said it negotiated a lease for 2,521 square feet of medical office space at 1777 Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne for Rejuvenation Center for Mind and Body, which is relocating from Totowa. Hanson’s team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented both the...
WAYNE, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This N.J. Downtown Is In The Running To Be Named The Best In The U.S.

New Jersey has a plethora of booming downtown areas like Jersey City, Hoboken, Cranford, Asbury Park, and many more. However, only one is currently in the running to be named the best in the U.S. and it’s one of the more low-key cities in the Garden State. The Metuchen...
METUCHEN, NJ

