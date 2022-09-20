ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westhampton, NY

The Magic of Raising Monarchs

Mary Vienneau, a professional gardener based in East Quogue, took the mantra, “Think globally, act locally,” to heart when she first adopted a monarch caterpillar six summers ago. “My husband... more. I write about Amaryllis every few years because I think it’s such a great plant ......
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

After Hampton Bays Fracas, Southampton Town to Hold Listening Sessions

Pictured Above: People don’t often notice the architectural variety on Main Street in Hampton Bays, but it does add character to the hamlet. After uproar in late August over language in a contract looking to “neutralize” opponents of the redevelopment of downtown Hampton Bays, Southampton Town representatives are inviting residents to a series of listening sessions throughout the month of October with the hopes of making amends.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
27east.com

Sag Harbor Sewer Extension Would Get CPF Support

A water quality committee this week recommended that East Hampton Town give Sag Harbor Village more than $1 million from the town’s Community Preservation Fund to help fund the expansion... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep...
SAG HARBOR, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Community Housing in the Spotlight

Pictured Above: The 37-unit Speonk Commons project, recently completed by Georgica Greens Ventures and the Southampton Housing Authority, is a mixture of shops and apartments adjacent to the Speonk Long Island Rail Road station. Local leaders on the South Fork began quantifying the need for affordable housing decades ago, but...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Riverhead has no more time to waste

Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Party Gives Sag Harbor a Head Start on Funding for Fireboat

A large crowd turned out at the Sag Harbor Firehouse Sunday afternoon for the “Rock the Boat” fundraiser to help purchase a state-of-the-art fireboat for the Sag Harbor Fire Department.... more. Ever since the towering 185-foot-tall steeple that once crowned the First Presbyterian (Old Whalers’) Church ... by...
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Seven New Trustees for the Parrish

The Parrish Art Museum has appointed seven new trustees to its Board of Directors: Mimi Ritzen Crawford, Notoya Green, and Carole Server joined in June; Ian Krawiecki Gazes, Henry Richardson,... more. Forty-five of the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center’s (WHBPAC) dedicated volunteers gathered at the Westhampton ... by Staff Writer...
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hempstead Town adopts temporary Five Towns building ban

The Town of Hempstead board voted unanimously to approve a temporary moratorium to halt building in what is known as the business overlay and transit-oriented development district in Inwood and North Lawrence. The Sept. 20 vote was much to the relief to the more than 100 Five Towns residents who...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Police Reports for the Week of September 22

MONTAUK — A black Lenovo Thinkpad, valued at $2,000, was taken from a hotel room on Star Island Road, according to a police report filed on July 28. The theft... more. AMAGANSETT — A 53-year-old Brooklyn man contacted Town Police on July 31 to report someone had stolen a painting from his deceased mother’s house. The painting is valued at $10,000. According to the police report, the man said his mother’s home on Montauk Highway in Amagansett was sold in May and in July he realized the painting was missing. Family members have been in touch with the person who has it, who the man said was uncooperative. He doesn’t want to press charges but would like the painting back. MONTAUK — On August 18, an Astoria man reported his white ... 15 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Gold Stars and Dunce Caps

For 50 years, Roe v. Wade was the law of the land and it assured women in the United States the right to choose whether or not to carry a pregnancy to term. But that precedent was overturned in June... A Model for Success. Once environmental damage is done, it...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A hike and history lesson on Jones Beach

Summer may be over, but Jones Beach State Park exists year round. And as long as the park is open, the Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center always has something in store for you. The Jones Beach Energy and Nature Center is relatively new, having opened in September of 2020...
WANTAGH, NY
therealdeal.com

Yellow light for Greenport project

A project that would bring more than three dozen affordable housing units to the increasingly expensive North Fork is getting pushback from the local planning board. Paul Pawlowski’s four-building proposal in Greenport was hit with a classification that requires further review under the State Environmental Quality Review Act, the Suffolk Times reported. The developer has asked for more time to come up with a plan to mitigate the project’s impact.
GREENPORT, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s Largest Halloween Event, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, Returns to Old Bethpage Village Restoration

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Historic Hudson Valley announce the return of The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, a 28-day immersive, family friendly Halloween experience, set on Long Island’s historic 19th century village at the beloved Old Bethpage Village Restoration. Blaze: Long Island begins on September 30, 2022 and runs through November 6, 2022. For tickets and event dates, visit www.pumpkinblaze.org. Advance ticket purchases are required.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

