Man ‘wanted for questioning’ about store theft: Orange Beach Police

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in reference to a “theft from a local business,” according to a Facebook post from the OBPD .

According to the photos provided, officers are looking for a Black male who is seen driving a gray pick up truck with a black trailer tractor attached.









If anyone has any information or recognizes the individual or truck pictures, you are urged to contact investigator Will Chism at 251-981-1206.

