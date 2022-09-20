Read full article on original website
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM on Sunday September 25th.
David Thomas Watson
Funeral services for David Thomas Watson, 60, of Goldthwaite, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Burial will follow at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the funeral home. He passed away...
DIANE ADAMS: Brownwood at the turn of the 20th century
I found this little glimpse into life in Brownwood at the turn of the 20th Century. Texas Author Boyce House, who spent some of his growing up years in Brownwood during the early 1900s, was once asked to write about his recollections of the town for the Texas Literature Club of Brownwood High School. His response reads like something out of It’s a Wonderful Life, or the childhood recollections of Garrison Keillor, rather than tales of the untamed frontier–which Brownwood was, just a few decades before Boyce’s letter was written.
Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric set for Sept. 24
The Inaugural Women’s Day at the Lyric will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in conjunction with Priscilla Shirer’s “Going Beyond” simulcast. “She is a nationally known Bible study teacher, very powerful and really great at what she does,” event organizer Priscilla Monson said during a Thursday morning interview at KOXE. “We’re going to show that and do it our own way and have some breaks in the day. We’ll have some praise and worship throughout the day and then a women’s luncheon we’re having catered.”
Keep Brownwood Beautiful beginning groundwork, installation of Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza
Keep Brownwood Beautiful issued the following information Friday:. Tomorrow is the day! In the morning Keep Brownwood Beautiful begins the groundwork and installation of a “Contemplation Labyrinth at Community Plaza.” You may be wondering, where is Community Plaza or what is a Contemplation Labyrinth, and maybe even who or what is Keep Brownwood Beautiful? Well, let me tell you.
James Allen Meet & Greet to be Held on Friday, Sept. 30th
James Allen, Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee, will be honored next Friday, September 30th with an autograph signing event. The Santa Anna Chamber of Commerce and Historical Development Organization are hosting the 4:00pm Meet & Greet honoring Allen. Following the Santa Anna High School Homecoming Parade, Allen will be available at the Santa Anna Visitors Center to share rodeo stories and autographed photos. There will also be refreshments served. Below is information the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame has published about James Allen's accomplishments...
Harper House preparing to make grand debut
Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
Brownwood tennis nipped at home by Lampasas, 10-9
The Brownwood High tennis team slipped to 1-1 in District 6-4A competition and 7-4 on the season with a narrow 10-9 home loss to Lampasas Thursday evening. The Lions won four of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests, while the Lady Lions chipped in one singles and one doubles victory. Brownwood also captured the mixed doubles matches.
Community festival to raise funds for fire relief in Eastland County
This October you are invited to a two-day festival to help support those affected by the Eastland Complex Fire of March 2022. The festival will feature two concerts and a worship service. All the money raised will be divided between the 8 Eastland County Volunteer Fire Departments and one winner of a drawing who lost their home in the Eastland County fires last March.
Texas music legend Gary P. Nunn makes long-awaited return to Brown County
Legendary Texas music entertainer Gary P. Nunn will be making his long-awaited return to Brown County Saturday night, performing along with Justin McFarland at Teddy’s Brewhaus. Tickets, for $65, are available at the following link ( Gary P. Nunn Tickets, ) with the show set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Petco Opens in Early
A ribbon cutting by the Early and Brownwood Chambers of Commerce was held Wednesday morning, September 21, at 9:00 am to officially welcome Petco to this area. Petco opened its second Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply location at 201 Early Boulevard in Early. To commemorate this milestone and introduce the community to the new Petco pet care center’s unique offerings, they invite families, pet parents and pets to join the grand opening and Petco FamilyFest.
Court Records 9/23/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 16 through September 22:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 16 through September 22:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
Brown County 4-H News: Sept. 22
September 26 – 4-H FCH Coalition Meeting 5:00pm at the Extension Office. October 3 – Brown County 4-H Proclamation at County Commissioner’s Court. 3 – Early 4-H Club Meeting 7:00pm at the Extension Office. 10 – 4-H Rabbit Club Meeting 6:00pm at the Extension Office.
Ribbon Cutting Held for Texas Ranger Motel
The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna was the site of the latest Ribbon Cutting held by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. The historic motel is under new ownership and an Open House was held Wednesday evening. Many community members and friends came to see the beautiful and historic building and facilities. Todd & Vicki Virden announced the new on-site managers, Gary and Paula Blake, to the community and served food and drinks to all the visitors. Several Chamber members, the Blakes, and Virden's family posed for the Ribbon Cutting photo above. Available at the property are a cabin, rooms, and RV Park and a laundry facility.
Sports events among topics discussed at recent BMDD meeting
The Brownwood Municipal Development District Board (BMDD) opened up their meeting with a call to order and moved right on to approve the minutes from the last board meeting back on August 16, 2022. The motion to approve the minutes was unanimous. Next, Robert Anders, the Brownwood Sports Coordinator, went...
Garage Sale: Saturday, September 24
Items Included: clothing, shoes, home decor, dishes, macrame wall decor, furniture and much more.
MICHAEL BUNKER: A dose of perspective
In the old days, Brownwood wasn’t even “blue collar.” It was “dirt collar.” Most of the people downtown at any given time, if they weren’t operating a shop of some sort, were here in wagons or trailers or trucks from out on the frontier. You came to town to get supplies and have things repaired. Maybe you got some news, too. This was still true (Brownwood being ‘dirt collar’) right up until tens of thousands of soldiers and soon-to-be soldiers invaded the town when Camp Bowie opened in late 1940, and even a little before that when 15,000 workmen came to town to build the camp.
