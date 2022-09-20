ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’

PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot

LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Ricch
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole

When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senseless Violence#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gun Violence#Murder#Philadelphia#Violent Crime#A Message For L A#Pnb Rock
105.5 The Fan

Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It

Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson

Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy