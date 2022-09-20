Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
PnB Rock’s Family Details ‘Trouble’ Recovering Rapper’s Body For Funeral: ‘It’s Not Right’
PnB Rock‘s body should be heading back to his hometown of Philadelphia, but according to his brother PnB Meen, Los Angeles officials have made it difficult to recover it. PnB Rock’s brother took to Instagram a few days after the rapper was shot and killed in Los Angeles and claimed getting his brother returned to his Philadelphia hometown had been a strenuous process.
Celtics' Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheated On Wife-To-Be Nia Long With A Colleague & Fans Are Shocked
Ime Udoka, head coach for the Boston Celtics, was suspended from his position after news broke that he allegedly had an affair with a female staff member. This is a violation of the team's code of conduct, and an official press release revealed that he will be forced to sit out the 2022-2023 season as his suspension is taking place immediately.
PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang blamed for his shooting death by cruel trolls but she’s defended by Cardi B
The girlfriend of rapper PnB Rock has been defended by stars such as Cardi B after trolls blamed her for his shooting death. Rakim Hasheem Allen, 30, died in hospital after being shot during a restaurant robbery in Los Angeles on September 12. His death came months after the rapper...
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
LeBron and Savannah James Take Us Inside Their L.A. Mansion for Vanity Fair Cover Shoot
LeBron and Savannah James put their Black love on full display for their first-ever family photoshoot, captured by Vanity Fair. The James gang pulled out a few designer labels, rolled out the Porsche, and even showed off a few of their talents while opening the doors to their Los Angeles mansion for the world to see. Bronny, 17, Bryce, 15, and Zhuri, 7, posed alongside their high school sweetheart parents for family photos embodying nothing short of Black excellence.
NBA・
Nick Cannon Baby Mamas: Meet All The Women He’s Had Children With
With the entertainer proudly acknowledging his incredibly large brood recently, it may come as no surprise that Nick Cannon just welcomed a surprise 9th child! The 41-year-old TV host took to his Instagram on September 15 to share the exciting news of welcoming his first child, daughter Onyx, with LaNisha Cole.
Black Men Rip Ime Udoka For Cheating On Nia Long; Nia Long Responds
Cheating on Nia Long is crazy.
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Claim She Told Nicki Minaj To Get An Abortion
Megan Thee Stallion has denied she once told Nicki Minaj to get an abortion. The Young Money superstar hosted a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Amazon’s Amp app dubbed “Tea Party” on Sunday night (September 11), where she spilled the tea about her rap rivals, among other topics.
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
TMZ.com
Rapper PnB Rock Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
Rapper PnB Rock was shot while dining with his girlfriend at a Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles restaurant ... and video shows him fighting for his life. The shooting just happened, with restaurant employees in a panic as the rapper lay on the floor. Law enforcement sources say they got a call to the restaurant at 1:23 in the afternoon for a shooting victim.
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
urbanbellemag.com
Woman Who Hooked up with Yung Joc Comes for Kendra Robinson
Kendra Robinson made a controversial revelation on LHHATL. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the latest episode. The season has been scandalous because of the rumors surrounding Yung Joc. He and Kendra Robinson tied the knot. But as they prepared for their wedding, rumors made their way to their friend circle. One of Spice’s friends, Meda, claimed she has hooked up with Joc on and off for years. When she was first asked when was the most recent tryst, she alleged that the last time they hooked up was in 2019. So the other ladies started to question if Joc had been unfaithful. Ultimately, they all decided not to say anything in fear that it would lead to the wedding not happening.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
