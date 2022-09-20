How to vote on Chittenden Solid Waste District’s new facility, which has zero tax implications and benefits for the county

Read full article on original website
Related
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction offering residents $15 vouchers to spend at the Junction Jam Sept. 24-25 to support participating businesses
ESSEX JUNCTION — The City of Essex Junction will host Junction Jam on Sept. 24-25. This annual event, previously known as Out and About, encourages residents of Essex Junction to spend the weekend shopping, dining and listening to live music in the heart of Essex Junction. This year, the...
Colchester Sun
Essex and Westford House Democratic candidates to host reproductive rights walk Sept. 25
ESSEX JUNCTION — In support of reproductive rights, Essex and Westford House Democratic candidates are hosting a “Miles for Reproductive Rights” walk on the national day of movement, Sept. 25. The event, starting at 9:30 a.m., is hosted by Reps. Lori Houghton (D-Essex Junction) Karen Dolan (D-Essex...
Colchester Sun
Essex Chips programming open to 4th-8th grade EWSD students looking for free afterschool programming
EWSD — With schools back in session, Essex CHIPS is keeping its door open to youth interested in free after-school programming. Essex CHIPS was created in 1986 to serve youth and their families. Its teen and tween center provides kids with a substance-free environment, that is unlike a D.A.R.E. program.
Comments / 0