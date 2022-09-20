Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana PacersAdrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Weight loss drug slashes Type 2 diabetes risk
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Patients taking a new anti-obesity drug are at a reduced risk of developing Type 2 diabetes (T2D), a new study shows. Semaglutide is designed to treat overweight and obesity. The medication is self-administered via an injection once per week and was approved by the FDA in 2021. Research shows semaglutide–when combined with a healthy lifestyle–can result in a 15% weight reduction.
WISH-TV
Indiana hospital sees surge in pediatric cases of rare respiratory illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health is seeing a surge in pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). News 8 spoke with Dr. Chris Ross, emergency room physician at Eskenazi, about the virus, why the number of cases is increasing, and how the hospital is managing the situation. Dr. Mary...
WISH-TV
Nonprofit CICOA to host discussion Thursday on improving health equity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana nonprofit group is on a mission to improve health equity, especially for the elderly and people with disabilities. CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions, an agency that helps seniors and people with disabilities remain safely at home and out of care facilities, will host an in-person and online discussion with Dr. Jerome Adams, WISH-TV Medical Expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, on Thursday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
WISH-TV
14-year-old likely to get second chance with loophole in Indiana gun law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The case of “M.H.” a 14-year-old who was caught by Elkhart police with a handgun after trespassing, is likely to get a second chance in the Indiana Supreme Court due to a loophole in the law. “If it’s wrong for an adult to do it,...
WISH-TV
Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
WISH-TV
Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Indianapolis, and DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation create Multicultural Media Producing Program
INDIANAPOLIS – September 21, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation will create a one-year degree program for news and media producers.
WISH-TV
Nightmare on Edgewood celebrates opening fright night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Halloween is right around the corner, and Nightmare on Edgewood is ready to deliver the scares. It’s been operating in Indianapolis for over 40 years. Friday was opening night, and News 8 photographer Reece Lindquist got a glimpse of what visitors have in store. Paul...
WISH-TV
Final suspect found guilty in murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2015 has been found guilty by a judge following a bench trial. Larry Jo Taylor, Jr. had been accused of murdering Amanda Blackburn during a home invasion in November 2015. Blackburn was the pregnant wife of pastor Davey Blackburn.
WISH-TV
Gleaners Food Bank on lockdown, employees evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gleaners Food Bank was placed on lockdown Thursday morning. According to a release, they’re evacuating the building and cancelling distribution at the Community Cupboard for caution. All warehouse operations are cancelled. The release says they’re anticipating normal operations Friday morning. The release did not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who shot and wounded two southern Indiana judges outside an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in 2019 has been convicted on seven of eight felonies and one misdemeanor. After a three-day trial, a jury found Brandon Kaiser guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery, multiple battery-related...
WISH-TV
Fall fun, music you can expect in Brown County
Fall is here, and one hot spot this time of year is Brown County! Brown County Music Center is nestled in beautiful Nashville Indiana. Earlier this week, “All Indiana” host Randall Newsome spoke to someone about the sights and sounds there you can enjoy this season. It’s a...
WISH-TV
‘We. The Culture’ art exhibit opens tomorrow at Newfields
A new art exhibition is opening at Newfields this week. It’s called, “We. The Culture: Works by The Eighteen Art Collective.”. It’s curated by Gang-Gang and the Eighteen Art Collective. This is the same group who came together to create Indy’s Black Lives Matter street mural.
WISH-TV
Lebanon man gets 10 years for intent to distribute meth in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon, Indiana, man who admitted his intent to distribute methamphetamine was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Terre Haute said in a Thursday news release. Max W. Woodard II, 51, was stopped April 19 for a traffic...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers on Monument Circle support protestors in Iran
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few dozen demonstrators gathered Friday night at Monument Circle in to show their support for protestors in Iran. The Hoosiers say they want freedom and rights for women, but their similarities stopped there. Some want a return to peace while others want the monarchy to be reinstated. Some want a total revolution.
WISH-TV
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
WISH-TV
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach found guilty of child molestation
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation. According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.
WISH-TV
Man dies, 2 others hurt in shooting outside church off Fall Creek Parkway
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after he and two other men were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a church off Fall Creek Parkway on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say. One man died shortly after arrival a hospital, police said Thursday...
Comments / 1