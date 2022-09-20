ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Why The Young And The Restless Fans Are Outraged At Nick And Sally

Over the years on "The Young and the Restless," brothers Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) have almost always been at odds. Many women have had to choose between Team Adam or Team Nick, with each love triangle further driving a wedge between the embattled siblings. However, prior to the Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) drama that pitted the family against each other yet again, they were on the path to a better place (via Soaps In Depth).
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Big trouble is on the way on General Hospital for the Ashford's Robinson's and extended family

Taggert and Trina's lives will soon changeScreenshot Cheryl Preston. On General Hospital there is a storm brewing that will hit the Ashford and Robinson families from multiple sides. Once the dust settles there will be no one left unscathed. Several things happened in Wednesday's episode that let viewers know there is no turning back and situations are about to become intense and complicated. Jordan Ashford ( Tanisha Harper) has the smoking gun that could tear apart at least eight lives in Port Charles, including her own.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Eastenders#Nugget#Carters#Walford
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Country
Scotland
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital spoilers: Spencer has a meltdown and Ava is attacked

The Cassadine family is about to deal with some unpleasant and dangerous situations on General Hospital. The drama unfolds at the Quartermaine mansion rather than Wyndamere.On Friday the action picks up where it left off on Thursday when Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) overheard Ava Cassadine (Maura West) say that Nikolas Cassadine ( Marcus Colomba) slept with Esme Prince (Avery Kristan Pohl). Spencer is going to be livid and in attack mode as Ava confirms he heard correctly.
digitalspy.com

Masked Singer US reveals Knight to be a Star Trek legend

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer US has finally returned to screens, unmasking not one but two huge names in just its first episode. As the new batch of mysterious contestants got to introduce themselves last night (September 21), it was ultimately Knight who was sent home packing after their rendition of 'Puttin' on the Ritz' failed to impress the audience.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy