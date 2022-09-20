Swainsboro Police investigating after 4 people shot, one killed

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators said 19-year-old Eric Foreman Jr. was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on Williams St. in Swainsboro on Monday.

“The deceased was shot in the back and three others were shot in the lower abdomen and leg area. There were four individuals that were hit as a result of this gunfire,” Swainsboro Police Chief Randy Ellison said.

Some people living in the area said violence is common on Williams St. and investigators said it’s a high-crime area.

“We do have a lot of high call volume over there and we have other occurrences of violent crime over there,” Ellison said.

Investigators said there was an altercation before the shooting, and the violence that followed may have been a retaliation.

“So now we’ve got a homicide. We’re interviewing suspects. We’re gathering evidence. Multiple rounds are on the ground, empty rounds are on the ground. Multiple weapons of different calibers that we’re finding. So, we’re trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together so that we can get the right picture painted,” Ellison said.

Chief Randy Ellison said they believe the shooting may be the result of gang-related violence.

“Early indications are that it is gang-related. Early indications are that it possibly could be drug-related as well. There may be some issues of narcotics involved in this as well.”

No arrests have been made yet. The shooting is still under investigation.

