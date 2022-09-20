ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swainsboro, GA

Swainsboro Police investigating after 4 people shot, one killed

By Deirnesa Jefferson
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RpHe_0i3RfbwE00

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators said 19-year-old Eric Foreman Jr. was killed and three others were injured in a shooting on Williams St. in Swainsboro on Monday.

“The deceased was shot in the back and three others were shot in the lower abdomen and leg area. There were four individuals that were hit as a result of this gunfire,” Swainsboro Police Chief Randy Ellison said.

Some people living in the area said violence is common on Williams St. and investigators said it’s a high-crime area.

“We do have a lot of high call volume over there and we have other occurrences of violent crime over there,” Ellison said.

Multiple people shot in Emanuel County, at least one person dead

Investigators said there was an altercation before the shooting, and the violence that followed may have been a retaliation.

“So now we’ve got a homicide. We’re interviewing suspects. We’re gathering evidence. Multiple rounds are on the ground, empty rounds are on the ground. Multiple weapons of different calibers that we’re finding. So, we’re trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together so that we can get the right picture painted,” Ellison said.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

Chief Randy Ellison said they believe the shooting may be the result of gang-related violence.

“Early indications are that it is gang-related. Early indications are that it possibly could be drug-related as well. There may be some issues of narcotics involved in this as well.”

No arrests have been made yet. The shooting is still under investigation.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WJBF CrimeTracker 6

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 2

Related
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane

Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emanuel County, GA
Swainsboro, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Swainsboro, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident. Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the...
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Swainsboro Police
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
WJBF

Multiple people shot in Emanuel County, at least one person dead

UPDATE, 10:12 P.M. – The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died. According to Emanuel County Deputy Coroner, Eric Foreman, Jr., 19, has been pronounced dead. Authorities say that there were at least four victims in the shooting. According to investigators, one of the surviving victims was flown by emergency air transport […]
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

More than 100 people arrested in 'Operation G.R.A.C.E.'

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff Office, District Attorney's Office, and FBI held a press conference Wednesday to announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. - a months-long operation that resulted in more than one hundred felony arrests. According to the FBI, Operation G.R.A.C.E. focused on disrupting and...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 person killed, 3 injured in Emanuel County shoot-out

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An altercation in Swainsboro led to a shoot-out that killed one person and injured three. Police Chief Randy Ellison said that around 6 p.m. Monday, officers got a call to investigate gunshots with injuries at an address on Williams Street. Arriving officers found one person on...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy