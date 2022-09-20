Read full article on original website
Related
Fox40
Mather Airport set to transform for the California Capital Airshow
Organizers will set up more than 90,000 sq. ft. of exhibits for the show, about the size of an average neighborhood. Mather Airport set to transform for the California …. People gather to condemn Azerbaijan attack on Armenia. Debate over dog deemed dangerous. Thousands expected for funeral service in Stockton.
Native American Day in California to be a paid holiday for first time
California will celebrate Native American Day as a paid holiday for the first time in September.
Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
San Diego Channel
California takes steps to further legalize weed
A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday
California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
POLITICO
Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
California Just Became the Fifth State to Legalize Human Composting
Another state has legalized an eco-friendly end-of-life method known as human composting. California residents will soon be able to put human bodies to rest with the gentle process, which uses one-eighth of the energy that traditional burial or cremation uses. Article continues below advertisement. To learn more about human composting,...
KTLA.com
Oil company trying to buy out California neighborhood, some residents blame Newsom’s policy
McKITTRICK, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of a close-knit California community are on borrowed time after energy company Berry Petroleum sent out offer letters to buy up properties including residences. McKittrick is located 14 miles northwest of Taft with a population of 102 residents, according to the census bureau. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
Tesla Mega Battery Backup Facility Catches Fire In California
A Tesla Megapack is on fire in California. The extinguishing work is still ongoing. Huge backup batteries help stabilize the power grid in the US state of California. One of these giant batteries comes from Tesla and has been on fire since Tuesday. At times, no one was injured in the fire.
SB 856: California law to control wild pig population pending Newsom's signature
The new bill reclassifies wild pigs from "protected game animal" to "exotic species," a new designation makes it easier to kill them, and no limits on hunting them.
Opinion: 9 Bills Newsom Can Sign Today to Alleviate Homelessness in California
As a statewide housing and homeless services provider, PATH — People Assisting the Homeless — knows this crisis impacts everyone in the state. California voters regularly rank homelessness as one of their top concerns. Elected officials across the state maintain that reducing homelessness is a major priority. Thanks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Dangerous arsenic levels may be lurking in California prison water: study
Incarcerated Californians — and those who live in neighboring rural communities — may be exposed to dangerous levels of arsenic in their drinking water, a new study has found. Arsenic concentrations in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and three nearby Central Valley communities exceeded regulatory limits for months or even years at […]
Tri-Tip: A California original?
Tri-tip is so common here, you may not realize the cut of meat doesn't share the same fame across the country.
3 Breathtaking Beaches in California
If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLA.com
The world’s first long-distance phone lines were used by sneaky miners in California
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One might think the world’s first long-distance telephone line would have been between places like New York and Boston, but it was actually in the gold hills of California. Hydraulic mining in California was a massive industry following the early days of the...
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Who is funding California’s two gambling initiatives?
Proponents of legalizing sports gambling have poured more money into this year's California proposition campaigns than any other proposition in the state's history.
KTVU FOX 2
California to launch nation's first gun violence prevention office
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - California is establishing a new state office dedicated to preventing gun violence, bringing agencies, advocacy groups and nonprofits together to battle the growing problem. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the new, first of its kind Office of Gun Violence Prevention Wednesday in San Francisco. "We are...
Comments / 0