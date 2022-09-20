ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Mather Airport set to transform for the California Capital Airshow

Organizers will set up more than 90,000 sq. ft. of exhibits for the show, about the size of an average neighborhood. Mather Airport set to transform for the California …. People gather to condemn Azerbaijan attack on Armenia. Debate over dog deemed dangerous. Thousands expected for funeral service in Stockton.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit: California utility targeted Asians in pot searches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Extraordinary use of electricity has long been a telltale sign of illegal grow houses producing thousands of marijuana plants hidden in seemingly ordinary homes. But a lawsuit filed by a data privacy watchdog says a Northern California utility went too far by racially profiling Asian communities as it routinely fed customers’ power use information to police without requiring a warrant or any suspicion of wrongdoing, in violation of state laws. The data disclosure deliberately targeted Asian Americans, with resulting disproportionate penalties against those of Asian descent, the suit says. The suit illustrates a flashpoint in law enforcement’s efforts to combat illicit drugs.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Diego Channel

California takes steps to further legalize weed

A new phase of California’s weed legalization begins as the state prepares to make it illegal for a company to fire, or not hire, someone simply for their off-the-clock marijuana use. California is the seventh state to do it, but a potentially pivotal one for the national attitude toward...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
NBC Bay Area

California to Ease Masking Guidelines Friday

California is easing its masking guidelines Friday, recommending universal mask-wearing only when a county’s COVID-19 transmission level is high. Most Bay Area counties are low, expect for Sonoma and Marin, where the level is at a medium. The state is also ending mandatory masking in jails and prisons, homeless...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Hurricanes#Governor Gavin Newsom#Fema Urban Search#Americans#The Associated Press
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Dangerous arsenic levels may be lurking in California prison water: study

Incarcerated Californians — and those who live in neighboring rural communities — may be exposed to dangerous levels of arsenic in their drinking water, a new study has found. Arsenic concentrations in the water supply of the Kern Valley State Prison and three nearby Central Valley communities exceeded regulatory limits for months or even years at […]
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California to launch nation's first gun violence prevention office

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - California is establishing a new state office dedicated to preventing gun violence, bringing agencies, advocacy groups and nonprofits together to battle the growing problem. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the new, first of its kind Office of Gun Violence Prevention Wednesday in San Francisco. "We are...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy