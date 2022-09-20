Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Reaches Out To André 3000 To Collaborate: "I Sent You Three Songs”
Offset says that he's sent several songs to André 3000 in hopes of collaborating with the legendary rapper but has yet to hear back. The Migos rapper discussed his admiration for André 3000 while speaking with Speedy Morman for Complex's “GOAT Talk” series. When asked for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Teases New Song With Lil Uzi Vert: Listen
Meek Mill is gearing up for the next chapter of career. After announcing his departure from Roc Nation in August, the Philadelphia native has been unloading new music as he embarks on his new journey as an Independent artist. Earlier this month, he dropped "Early Mornings" as part of his Independent roll out, which includes 10 mixtapes and a $10M wager for executives who said his career was over.
hotnewhiphop.com
Funk Flex Intervenes After LL Cool J & Akademiks Dispute
Hip-hop is still a young genre, though its roots go back decades. However, it was only in recent times that it turned into a multi-billion dollar industry. The work of the forefathers paved the way for the artists of today to reap the benefits and provide for their families. Unfortunately, not everyone has respect for those who had to endure the hardships before record labels showed any interest in rap. Akademiks called out the OGs in the game for not earning their coins during their tenure and described them as dusty.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
J. Cole Trends In Light Of Ime Udoka-Nia Long Cheating Scandal
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble right now, personally and professionally. Last night, it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a staff member on the Celtics, which is against the team's rules. The relationship was, in fact, consensual, although he still broke an important franchise rule.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tony Yayo Details Having Bounty On His Head
Tony Yayo recently opened up about having a bounty on his head in the midst of 50 Cent's feuds. The rapper appeared on Vlad TV recently where he discussed the surge in deaths among rappers in places like L.A. before relating it to the dangers he faced during his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akademiks Doubles Down On Hip Hop Pioneers: "Yall Didn't Do Nothin'"
Things got heated on Thursday (September 22) after DJ Akademiks slammed some of the pioneers of hip hop, calling them "dusty" while suggesting that they've all mishandled their finances. However, LL Cool J, one of the most successful emcees of the genre, took to social media to address the media personality's hot take, explaining that the belief that someone not having money means they don’t have any value is “a bad idea” and “misinformed.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby's Claims About Megan Thee Stallion Get A Response From 50 Cent
Things have been rocky in DaBaby's career ever since his infamous Rolling Loud appearance, where he practically set himself up to be canceled. Not only did he get accused of being homophobic following an attempt to engage with the crowd but he also brought Tory Lanez out on stage, a year after he was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Tells All On "Baby On Baby 2"
DaBaby made more headlines this year for his personal life than his music. Now, the North Carolina native is back with Baby On Baby 2 --- the follow-up album to his 2019 platinum selling album Baby On Baby. Back in July he announced the highly anticipated project during an appearance on the Full Send podcast, telling the Nelk boys, “This is the most attention I’ve paid to some music before I’ve dropped it. I’m gonna drop it at the beginning of August. … Baby on Baby 2.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne & Nelly Struggle To Figure Out Instagram Live
Lil Wayne lives in his own world, which becomes more and more apparent every time he makes a public appearance or sits down for an interview. Last night, the rapper made a rare cameo on Instagram Live where he chopped it up with Nelly, prompting a hilariously viral moment between the two. Nelly used an IG filter that made him and his surroundings sparkle and Weezy was simply confused.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP
Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Would Let His Friends Leave Gang For Fear They Would Rat
It has been a tumultuous two years for Quando Rondo as his name has been increasingly mentioned ever since the death of King Von. Rondo was reportedly at the scene when a scuffle broke out in Atlanta, resulting in the murder of the O-Block icon, and his friend, Lul Tim, has been named as the assailant by authorities. Recently, following the death of Rondo's friend Lul Pab—a young man who was shot and killed right next to Rondo—the rapper said he was laying down his flags and was done with the gang life.
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Announces "Tomorrow 2" Ft. Cardi B
Some have attempted to discount GloRilla as a one-hit wonder after she dominated the summer with "F.N.F." However, there are many others that feel otherwise. The rapper already landed a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label while the string of singles she's dropped have maintained steady rotation. "Tomorrow," specifically, has earned praise from many of her fans but it seems that she's readying a sequel alongside Bronx's darling, Cardi B.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Recalls Suge Knight's Random Offer To Sign The LOX
The LOX could've been signed to Death Row at one point, according to Jadakiss. The heavyweight MC recently sat down with the Personal Party Podcast where he recalled a phone call that Sheek Louch received from Suge Knight out of the blue. The Death Row boss expressed interest in inking a deal with the New York trio.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Tristian Thompson Knew He Impregnated Another Before Surrogacy
The turbulence of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship has been well-documented by the media press cycle, but their shared visibility together means that many followers are still holding out hope for them. The on-and-off again couple recently welcomed their second son, this time via surrogacy. But on the latest season of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed some juicy info about how that surrogacy even came about.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Comments / 0