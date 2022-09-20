ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, AL

WJTV 12

Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to 2 burglaries Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to two burglaries on Thursday. According to HPD, Devonta Banks, 30, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and one count of commercial burglary. These charges were in connection to two incidents...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRG News 5

George Co. man arrested for shooting

UPDATE: Jonah Pinkney was arrested Thursday evening with assistance for the public. He is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility. GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are looking for a Lucedale wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. The George County Sheriff’s Office said Jonah Pinkney, 36, […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
Livingston, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
WJTV 12

Mom, student accused of assaulting school resource officer

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her child were arrested for allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at West Jones High School on Friday, September 16. The Laurel Leader Call reported Danny Gibson, a school resource officer, called the sheriff’s department around 3:00 p.m. after a student had assaulted him. The responding deputy […]
alabamanews.net

Parent Threatens Teacher With a Baseball Bat

A Dallas County woman is arrested after threatening a teacher with a baseball bat at Keith High School in Orrville. Video surveillance from the school — shows Latarsha Jones of Orrville walk down the hall with an aluminum baseball bat in her hand — approach a male teacher as he’s leaving his classroom — and begin arguing.
kicks96news.com

Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
WDAM-TV

Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WTOK-TV

UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
WDAM-TV

Petal police asking for public’s assistance

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. Petal Detective Michael Crawford said police were looking for two males who were caught on surveillance cameras burglarizing the Crazy 8 Vapor shop in the 300 block of East Central Avenue in Petal.
WJTV 12

Woman arrested after crashing vehicle into Hattiesburg restaurant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her vehicle into a business on Tuesday, September 20. Police responded to the crash at the Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Hardy Street around 7:00 p.m. Officers said 24-year-old Briana Sidhu, of Hattiesburg, purposely drove her vehicle into the business, which […]
WTOK-TV

Shooting leaves one man with multiple injuries

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man with multiple injuries Wednesday evening. MPD said the shooting took place in the 1700 block of 33rd Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Police said a man was shot in the chest and leg but he is in stable condition.
WDAM-TV

Laurel Drug Raid Arrest

Miss. legislature dedicates portion of MS Hwy 44 to T.L. Wallace. In 1972, Thomas L. Wallace formed T.L. Wallace Construction, which became one of the largest construction companies in the state. Marion Co. drug bust part of the area's ongoing 'War on Drugs'. Updated: 43 minutes ago. |. Sheriff Berkley...
wbrc.com

3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 22, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
