Android Authority
Don't expect much faster charging on the Galaxy S23
A leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 could have 25W charging. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 has passed network certification according to a leak. The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 will have a 25W charging speed. Samsung has used 25W charging for the last four generations. No matter...
Android Authority
You told us: You're whelmed by the leaked Tensor G2 specs
You don't seem to have strong feelings about the Pixel 7 processor. The Google Pixel 7 series will be fully revealed next month, but the company already confirmed that it will be powered by the semi-custom Tensor G2 processor. A developer did some digging earlier this week and found out...
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: 📱 Pixel designs peek
As well as lots of Pixel news we've got a look at Dynamic Island on Android, that GTA 6 leak, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 213th edition here, with loads of Google news, including a peek at the Pixel 7 Pro design, Dynamic Island on Android, GTA 6 leaks, and Nicolas Cage’s CatCon.
Android Authority
The Galaxy Book 2 Pro made Samsung's ecosystem worth my time
A slim and speedy laptop that binds your Samsung devices. When you hear the name Samsung, you don’t typically think of laptops; you think of foldables, smartphones, or even their watches and TVs. Samsung as a brand has a strong legacy, so much so that a college of mine recently made a case for why it deserves to be the “face of Android.” As the company has grown in popularity, so has its portfolio of devices and the interconnectivity between them. The Galaxy ecosystem is growing.
Android Authority
More Pixel Tablet details leak, including size and storage options.
Google's upcoming tablet is becoming less of a mystery. Size and storage details of the Pixel Tablet have allegedly leaked. The device is reportedly in the testing phase right now after completing the prototyping stage. Google gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet a while back. The device isn’t...
Android Authority
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera tested: Here’s what 200MP can do on a phone
All the megapixels in the world can't save poor software. It’s the age of megapixels and, for better or worse, 200MP cameras are soon about to become the norm. Motorola is taking the, well, edge here with its Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone and Samsung’s new HP1 sensor with a whopping 200 megapixels. Flanked by a 50MP ultrawide sensor and even a 60MP front-facing camera, the focus here is on better imaging by tossing more pixels than you can shake a stick at.
Android Authority
Xiaomi Box 4K could be coming soon to the US
Xiaomi appears to be working on a 4K streaming box according to an FCC listing. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has filed a listing for a new TV stick on the FCC’s website. The listing shows the design and specifications for the new Xiaomi Box 4K. The new product will...
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
Android Authority
How to change the iPhone wallpaper on iOS 16
Every smartphone user likes to personalize their device, and iPhone users are no exception. One of the easiest ways to give your phone that personal touch is to add wallpaper to your home screen and lock screen. iOS 16 has introduced a couple of new ways to change the wallpaper on the iPhone.
Android Authority
AI will help phone photos surpass the DSLR, says Qualcomm
We’ve already familiar with technologies like 10x periscope cameras, 8K video recording, advanced object-erasing smarts, and more. What’s next for the industry though? We spoke to Judd Heape, vice-president of product management for cameras at Qualcomm, to look at the future of smartphone photography. Smartphone photography has massively...
Android Authority
Fitbit solved a big annoyance with wearables; why won't Google or Apple follow?
Pairing my tracker or watch with a new phone shouldn't take an hour. The bane of my existence as a techie is switching my primary phone. I have to set aside an entire day to get things done properly since I always do a clean install — no backups or restores. I wouldn’t want to carry over any residual bug or issue from one device to another and thus unfairly judge the new phone.
Android Authority
A fix for that crazy iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug is rolling out now
The update should stop your iPhone 14 Pro camera from rattling when using the likes of Instagram and TikTok. Apple has reportedly issued a software update for the iPhone 14 series. This update fixes an iPhone 14 Pro series camera shake bug. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series last week,...
Android Authority
Google Pixel Watch shines in new official video showing off its design
Google has posted an official video showing the Pixel Watch from all angles. The smartwatch is confirmed to feature Gorilla Glass protection. We also get a better look at the crown, some watch faces, and the proprietary mechanism for band attachments. The launch of Google’s first smartwatch is just a...
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
People seem to really like this Dynamic Island thing. Welcome to the 451st edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the biggest headlines from the last week:. Android OEMs are considering adding a Dynamic Island-style feature. Namely, Realme is polling users to see if people would be interested in such a feature. Such a move may prompt some app developers to integrate it with their apps. However, without full Android integration, we don’t see any Dynamic Island clones being too useful overall.
Android Authority
Mozilla Firefox's real 20th birthday is actually today
It's not as popular as it used to be, but it's still as important as ever. Mozilla Firefox has long been one of the big browsers alongside Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge (formerly Internet Explorer), and Safari. As such, its anniversary is a pretty big deal. After all, it’s been around for a while. If you searched for Firefox’s birthday, Mozilla would have you believe it is November 9th. However, the browser’s real anniversary is today, September 23rd, and it’s 20 years old already.
Android Authority
How to connect your laptop to a monitor
Extend your view with an external monitor. Adding an extra monitor can do wonders for your PC setup. However, did you know you could extend your laptop’s screen space with an external monitor? You can connect even more monitors to your laptop if you have an HDMI splitter. Doing so allows you to take your work with you, wherever you go. Let’s discuss how to connect your laptop to a monitor.
Android Authority
Use your smartwatch to get the best sleep ever: Practical tips
If you're tired of being tired, see what your watch can do to help. Considering we sleep every day, you’d think we’d be better at it. Instead, most people don’t get nearly enough shut-eye. If you find yourself yawning through the afternoon or relying heavily on overcaffeinated beverages, you might be running low on rest. Luckily, a device you’re already wearing can help: that’s right, the best smartwatches can also help you get better sleep.
Android Authority
I finally upgraded my power banks and chose these powerful 65W and 100W units
One is thin enough to go into a laptop sleeve, the other has a convenient built-in USB-C cable. Finding a good power bank is both a simple and complicated matter these days. Choices are unlimited and odds are you’ll get something that does the job, no matter what you pick. But the multitude of charging protocols, power inputs and outputs, and ports means that you’ll be a bit confused by all of it.
Android Authority
This small Bluetooth dongle is now my essential travel and road trip companion
The AirFly Pro is a versatile Bluetooth transmitter and receiver in one. Flights are boring, longer ones even more so. Since I have picky ears that despise nearly every earbud shape or size, I’ve often struggled with the default in-plane entertainment options. For the past few years, I’ve resorted to downloading some podcasts and playlists and listening to them with my own tried-and-tested comfortable Bluetooth buds. It’s a minimalistic setup, but it works for me and allows me to skip cramming a tablet or laptop in the small space in front of me.
Android Authority
Apple iPhone 14 review: The old ways
The same iPhone you already know (and love?) The iPhone 14 is the best entry-level iPhone flagship ever made, but there's nowhere near enough new technology to encourage existing iPhone 13 owners to upgrade, nor to entice Android users over the fence.
