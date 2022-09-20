Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Portland to use microphones to track gunshots
PORTLAND — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting report s a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report.
Crater Lake summer season figures lower than last year
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — It was an up and down summer at Crater Lake National Park. Although figures for August are not yet available, visitation at Oregon’s only national park dropped steeply in June and July compared to 2021. Because of staffing shortages and construction, visitors had fewer opportunities to participate in ranger-led programs and lake boat tours.
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
Politics permeate Pendleton Round-Up as Oregon governor’s race heats up
Every year, people from all over the world gather in Pendleton, a city of 17,000 in northeastern Oregon, for the Pendleton Round-Up, one of the largest rodeo events in the country. With that in mind, all three candidates to be Oregon’s next governor trekked to Pendleton last week to mingle...
Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say
People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst consequences.
OIT roundup: Nick McMillen, Jonas Hartline lead Owls to men's title at William Jessup Invitational
Podium finishes from Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline propelled the No. 25-ranked Oregon Tech men’s cross country team to the championship at the William Jessup Invitational on Saturday in Rocklin, Calif. Competing on the WJU Campus Course on an unseasonably warm morning, McMillen placed second overall (27:23.60), just ahead...
Klamath Basin prep roundup: Chase Bacus leads Crosspoint Christian to football win at Chiloquin
Chase Bacus rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries and also scored on a 28-yard reception to lead Crosspoint Christian to a 50-22 non-conference victory against host Chiloquin on Thursday night. Teammate Kody Sparks was 5-of-10 passing for 94 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors...
Crater Lake lifts fire restrictions, drops fire danger from extreme to high
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures have allowed Crater Lake National Park managers to drop the park’s fire danger level from extreme to high. On Thursday, park officials rescinded the ban on fires that implemented in July. To ensure public safety and to...
WA COVID, monkeypox levels down, prevention efforts continue
SEATTLE (AP) — Viral infection levels continue to trend downward in Washington, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention efforts continue. State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday the state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID...
