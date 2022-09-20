ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Herald and News

Portland to use microphones to track gunshots

PORTLAND — To help combat a growing gun violence problem, the mayor of Portland is launching a system proponents say can track the location of gunshots using hidden microphones. Oregon Public Broadcasting report s a panel recommended the city adopt ShotSpotter in a July report.
PORTLAND, OR
Herald and News

Crater Lake summer season figures lower than last year

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — It was an up and down summer at Crater Lake National Park. Although figures for August are not yet available, visitation at Oregon’s only national park dropped steeply in June and July compared to 2021. Because of staffing shortages and construction, visitors had fewer opportunities to participate in ranger-led programs and lake boat tours.
TRAVEL
Herald and News

Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns

The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Lack of staff in hospitals leads to patient deaths, health officials say

People in Oregon are dying as a result of the state’s hospital staffing shortage. Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, told a state legislative committee on Thursday that people in need of intensive care often have to wait for admission because hospitals lack staff. And that, he said, can lead to the worst consequences.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Crater Lake lifts fire restrictions, drops fire danger from extreme to high

CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Recent moisture and predicted cooler temperatures have allowed Crater Lake National Park managers to drop the park’s fire danger level from extreme to high. On Thursday, park officials rescinded the ban on fires that implemented in July. To ensure public safety and to...
ENVIRONMENT
Herald and News

WA COVID, monkeypox levels down, prevention efforts continue

SEATTLE (AP) — Viral infection levels continue to trend downward in Washington, bringing the state into a “cautiously optimistic” place as COVID-19 and monkeypox prevention efforts continue. State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Thursday the state is approaching an “important milestone” in its COVID...
WASHINGTON STATE

