Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Iconic Logo Was Almost Scrapped
Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator John Tobias has shared a bit of history about the video game's iconic logo after recently discovering an image of the first drawing of the game's dragon icon. While the whole history lesson is worth a read for a better understanding of how it came to be, Tobias also notes that it was almost tossed at one point because his sister thought it looked like a seahorse. Yes, really.
ComicBook
WrestleQuest Reveals Wrestling Legends and More in New Combat Trailer
Fans will soon be able to ascend to the top of the wrestling world in Mega Cat Studios and Skbyound Games' WrestleQuest, and now we've got an up-close look at how you'll make that happen and how combat works in the brand new WrestleQuest Combat Trailer! The new trailer can be viewed in the video below and reveals more details on how combat works, including using strikes to damage your opponents, though you'll also use chairs and more to knock them down a peg. You'll then build up your Hype meter to use your signature Gimmicks, including what looks to be transforming into a van and running someone over in the ring.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Reveals Why Knuckles Doesn't Have a Super Form
Over the last 30 years, Sonic has used the power of the Chaos Emeralds many times to turn into Super Sonic, including in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Shadow the Hedgehog has even gotten in on the action, but for some reason, Sega has never revealed a Super form for Knuckles the Echidna. Knuckles has been closely connected to the Chaos Emeralds and Master Emerald since his introduction, but it's something we've never seen in the games. In a new episode of the TailsTube video series, Tails asks why Knuckles has never attempted to use the Master Emerald's power in a similar manner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Boys Roasts Spider-Man: No Way Home's "More Fun Stuff" Version
Amazon Prime Video's The Boys has never shied away from making fun of the Marvel and DC movies that we all enjoy and now they've set their sights on Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Boys is now roasting the blockbuster movie after Sony Pictures re-released the movie in theater with the "More Fun Stuff" edition, featuring a few extra minutes of footage. In a tweet the Vought International posted that their movie-in-a-show, Dawn of the Seven, is being "re-re-released" with "the fun cut." They once again foudn a way to get a shot in at Zack Snyder's Justice League and Disney+.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Why They Don't Use Digital Sets Like The Mandalorian
Lucasfilm has been doing great with their smaller scaled projects like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the most recently released series Andor. Andor is set five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will give us the origin of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). The series is one of the more beautiful looking offerings from the Star Wars universe, and that's probably because they didn't use the same technology as The Mandalorian. Andor was actually shot on location so it gives it a better looking set design which makes everything look a bit more realistic. Tony Gilroy, who is the creator of the series, recently had a chat with The Hollywood Reporter where he revealed why they didn't use the Volume technology.
ComicBook
3000 Scoundrels Board Game Reveals Release Date
Unexpected Games has finally announced when its anticipated new game 3000 Scoundrels will hit stores and tabletops, and fans can get their hands on the new Wild West engine-building game on October 7th. 3000 Scoundrels allows players to customize their experience with over 3000 combinations of Scoundrels that you can hire towards your quest for victory, but you'll also need to successfully bluff your opponents and utilize your crew's special abilities in hopes that you can walk away with the win. 3000 Scoundrels retails for $49.95 and can be pre-ordered from the Asmodee online store right here, and you can find the official description below.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Movie and TV Show Reboot Reveals New Details
Details have been few and far between for the anticipated Power Rangers movie and television universe reboot, but some new details might have just been revealed courtesy of The Illuminerdi and Jinsakuu. Illuminerdi has stated they've independently confirmed Jinsakuu's report about the reboot, and if these details are true, there are quite a few things to take note of. The details state that the same team that is being used in the movie will also be used in the upcoming show reboot and that the tone is in keeping with the 2017 movie reboot, though one of the bigger reveals is that the new Rangers are reportedly not Mighty Morphin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Gets Delayed 2 Days Before Release
A new game for Nintendo Switch that was slated to launch only two days from now has been delayed at the last minute. Most of the time, game delays tend to happen weeks or months before games end up releasing to give an ample heads up to fans who might be looking forward to them. Sadly, a new bug in the Switch version of one title has prompted the developer to make a delay much later than it would have liked.
ComicBook
PlayStation RPG Delayed One Week Before Release
Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth was supposed to release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29th, but Square Enix has decided to push the game back just one week ahead of time. The game will now release nearly three months later than expected, and will now debut on December 22nd. The official Valkyrie Twitter account cites a desire to "improve the quality of the title" as the official reason for the delay. The game will be available on its own and as part of the digital deluxe version of Valkyrie Elysium. Those that already pre-ordered the latter version will get Elysium on September 29th and Profile: Lenneth on December 22nd.
ComicBook
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
ComicBook
White Xbox Series X Featured in Logitech Commercial
A white Xbox Series X was featured in a new Logitech commercial, leading to all kinds of speculation on the internet. The Xbox Series X launched in 2020 and when it was revealed at the end of 2019, many were very critical of its design. It's a big black box with no real distinguishing shape, color, or visual features. When compared to the somewhat weird, but unique look of the PS5, it's a bit underwhelming. However, its design is actually a masterful feat of engineering, using its rectangular shape and tower structure to create efficient airflow throughout the console and the holes at the top of the machine.
ComicBook
Ryan Stegman Discusses His Magical Superhero Tale Vanish With Donny Cates
The Venom team of Ryan Stegman and Donny Cates are delivering a different type of superhero story in Vanish. Originally published digitally through their KLC Press Substack newsletter, Vanish #1 from Cates, Stegman, JP Mayer, Sonia Oback, and John J. Hill is available now from Image Comics, featuring a story that mixes magical worlds with superheroes. There's been a lot of interest in the series, especially when you look back at the success Stegman and Cates found with Venom, Absolute Carnage, and King in Black. They've brought their loyal following to their creator-owned efforts, with Vanish the first of what will hopefully be many projects.
ComicBook
Netflix Launches Its "Streams & Screams" Hub for Halloween Horror
Netflix offers audiences a variety of horror movies and TV shows all year long, but to make everything a bit easier for subscribers, the streamer has compiled all of the best titles to get audiences in the spirit of Halloween on their new "Streams & Screams" hub. With more weeks to go until Halloween's official arrival, the streamer still has some frights in store for subscribers, so while the debut of this hub doesn't bring with it any fresh reveals of content, it does offer up viewers a different way to browse their horror offerings, thanks to unique genre categories.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Photos Reveal First Look at Aged-Up Characters After Time Jump
House of the Dragon is about to go through a major time jump in Episode 6 this week, and with that leap forward in time we will also get a whole new set of characters that will affect the course of the future in Westeros. Thanks to the House of...
ComicBook
Hasbro The Mandalorian, Grogu, and Ahsoka Star Wars Black Series 3-Pack Is Up for Pre-Order
Hasbro has launched a surprise Black Series 3-pack based on the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. It features Din Djarin, Ahsoka Tano and Grogu together in a single set that you can pre-order exclusively here on Amazon for $66.99 with a release date set for January 1st. From the description:
ComicBook
She-Hulk's New Villain Was First Teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been chock-full of origin stories, none have taken shape quite like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the Disney+ exclusive series bringing the superhero genesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) to life. Along the way, the series has played with the past, present, and future of the MCU and even larger Marvel Comics canon in some wild ways — and the show's newly-released sixth episode was no exception. The episode laid the groundwork for an unexpected villain group to pop up on the series — a group that, oddly enough, was briefly referenced almost a decade ago in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for Episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Just Jen", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer "Corrected" to Remove Justice League Villain Hours After Release
We're officially a month away from the debut of Black Adam, a film that is expected to be a new turning point in the superhero movie landscape. In the decade since the film was first put into development and Dwayne Johnson was first cast in the titular role, the live-action DC universe has ebbed and flowed several times over — something that the film's latest television spot played off of. The spot, which was first released earlier today, opens with footage of some of the heroes and villains that Black Adam predates, and it looks like one controversial aspect of that has now been changed.
Comments / 0