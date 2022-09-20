ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 11

bluTurdflushr
3d ago

Wow! This so awsome! I just knew as a child; that hopscotch would come in handy someday, and it did! Hopping over puddles of vomit from heroine addicts, spent random hypodermic needles, lovely aromatic piles of human feces left behind on street sidewalks; by alcoholics, for the public to enjoy as an expression of art and yes let's not forget that lovely visual reminder of what a success measure 110 really is all about, the absolute priveledge of every Portlander to enjoy stepping over street campers and their compiled refuse! From the bottom of my heart; thank you liberal voters, you're just so awsome I'm speechless, but perhaps a emoticon can truly define how I feel....😳🤢🤢🤮🤮🖕🖕! Enough said!

Reply
14
DanaVugteveen
3d ago

Portland approves. All those people who came here for college and never left. All those folks that believe Oregon was enhanced by their presence instead of embracing what it was. Take your drugs until they end your life. But, drugs should be illegal.

Reply
8
critical thinker
3d ago

The problem I's that the people who voted for it do not understand addiction and what it takes to get a person clean and sober. sure it sounds good let's not put them in jail and let's help them. ok good however. the justice system already acounted for that and people with addiction issues are at the very least as part of probation ( a normal thing if your arrested with a small amount of drugs) your required to be assessed if you need treatment, if you do you are then required to do it. if you don't there is the threat of jail. now its totally voluntary and few are chosing it. they don't have to so they won't do it.

Reply(3)
5
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Johnson votes her own mind

As a Republican, I have always been an independent voter, but now I am 100% for Betsy Johnson. For some reason, as articles in the Oregonian over the recent years have caught my eye, I’ve noticed Betsy Johnson’s name dissenting on some legislative votes and her reasons why. I decided then she has a mind of her own and I liked that. If we never switch from Democrats, we will get more of the same. A recent poll placed Oregon’s governing performance quite near the bottom. Please don’t let that continue. Come on, on people – out state needs some backbone.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Supporters of bill to deal with unclaimed veterans remains will try again

Supporters of a bill that would help ensure veterans receive a proper burial say they’ll try again to get the measure approved in Salem. The bill would direct county governments to work with mortuaries to identify unclaimed remains of veterans and start the process to arrange for burial in a national cemetery. It comes several years after dozens of veterans' remains were found in storage in a Roseburg mortuary.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Oregonian

National Republicans inject big money into races for Oregon Legislature, amid national bid to wrest control of more statehouses

A wing of the national Republican party is pumping big money into races for the Oregon Legislature, including launching an ad blitz for four GOP candidates in state Senate districts where party leaders think supermajority Democrats are vulnerable. The national Republican State Leadership Committee, which supports candidates for state-level office,...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

In the race to be Oregon’s next governor, the Democratic candidate says she’ll continue Oregon’s moratorium on capital punishment, while the Republican and unaffiliated candidates indicate they will revoke it, which could allow the state to resume executions. For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Oregonians#Data For Progress#Democrats#Republicans
ijpr.org

Addiction experts tell Oregon lawmakers the state has been too lax on drug use

Oregon health officials announced a notable milestone this week, revealing they’d awarded more than $300 million meant to expand services for people with drug addiction. But a pair of addiction experts warned Wednesday that more than just services will be necessary in order to stem the state’s high rate of drug use — and the growing societal costs that come with it. They told lawmakers the state also has to adjust its permissive approach.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Laura Kelly holds narrow lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) narrowly leads state Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday.  Kelly leads Schmidt 45 percent to 43 percent among very likely voters in the state, falling well within the survey’s 3-point margin of error. Another…
KANSAS STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
WASHINGTON STATE
klcc.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy